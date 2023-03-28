50 years old | Vilma Melasniemi, known as the narrator of Sofvaperunoi, doesn’t really watch reality TV herself: “Hamstra’s drama”

Actress Vilma Melasniemi has enjoyed herself at the Kom theater for the past 15 years. “Theatrical work is a king in its challenge and commitment, and you can’t get it if you don’t commit,” he says.

Audience clap wildly.

Standing on stage Vilma Melasniemen tears glisten in the eyes. Kom theater Weed– the show has just ended.

The moment when the show is over is always a bit jarring for the actor, because it is so sudden to be torn out of the world of the play. In those situations, Melasniemi’s mind is filled with a variety of emotions.

“There are feelings of doubt, shame, exposure and inadequacy. You have to try really hard to accept that it was there in order to detach yourself from the story.”

In Melasniemi’s opinion, it would be foolish to claim that the actor does not go through many emotional points while immersing himself in the story and scenes. They help him surrender to the process. Still, he tries to avoid separating the technical and the emotional, because the performances are, after all, just repetition.

“I often feel like I’m working with discomfort when we practice and comfort when we repeat, because repetition is a safe concept.”

Repetition can also sometimes be harmful. When Melasniemi played the Kom theater three years ago Son-play, his character washed windows on stage four times a week so much that he suffered a shoulder strain injury.

“Probably no one repeats some such unergonomic things as intensely as an actor when he decides to do something,” Melasniemi says and laughs.

“That’s why I’ve bought myself muscles for my 50th birthday.”

Kom Theater has been Melasniemi’s “home” since 2008. During his career in Komi, he calculates that he has premiered close to 30 plays, and 19 of those plays have had domestic premieres. Many have been plays based on new novels, such as Kohti, Totta, Karkkipäivä, Blood Roses and Weed.

Talking about them gets Melasniemi excited: “How wonderful it is to get to know the texts of wonderful writers and directors’ views here.”

When Kom adapted the play in 2009 of John Irving from the novel All my father’s hotels, the author personally came to see the show. Meeting the author is one of the highlights of Melasniemi’s career, because All my father’s hotels is one of his favorite novels.

When a play based on John Irving’s novel All My Father’s Hotels was performed at the Kom Theater in 2009, the author personally came to see the performance. Niko Saarela and Marjut Maristo starred in the show with Vilma Melasniemi (left).

In the big ones in theaters, the Actors are not responsible for the program choices, but in the group-based Komi, it is quite normal. In a low-hierarchy house, the artistic staff get to know the scripts and authors and plan the program together. The style suits Melasniemi, because she has always liked working in organizations and associations, in various groups.

When he was young, he was involved in band activities. For example, he was a soloist in Ultra Brass at its very beginning, and he has also sung in the band Donits-Osmo Experience, which included, among others, his brother Joel Melasniemi mixed Ville Valo. According to Melasniemi, it was a “screaming mite”.

“But even since then, I’ve realized that such cooperation is nice.”

Theater Academy after Melasniemi supported himself for ten years as a freelancer, but for the last 15 years he has been part of Komi’s ensemble.

“Committing to Komi feels radical to me as well. Theater work is the king of the sport in terms of its challenge and commitment, and you can’t get it if you don’t commit,” says Melasniemi.

Melasniemi’s spouse also acts in the same theater Juho Milonoff. The intensive cooperation with the spouse goes smoothly, after all, they have been able to practice it for years, because they were once in the Ylioppilasteatteri at the same time and also studied at the Theater Academy in the same annual course.

It is natural that shared work also comes to a shared home. Melasniemi says that sometimes she misses coworkers other than her spouse, with whom she can “naturally buffer work-related matters”.

“I also need a life partner and support, but I have to say that Juho has always had quite a sparring side, and I have been able to use it to my advantage. Fortunately, we are not each other’s only eyes.”

The premises of the Kom theater are located in a former cinema. Vilma Melasniemi says that the beautiful benches in the stand are original.

Molasses Cape says that already at this age, of course, he has heard comments about the need to gradually understand how to give space to younger people.

“I myself have experienced a multi-age work community as a strength, and learning does not end at a certain age either. I have exceptionally encouraging young colleagues around me, Ella [Mettänen], Miiko [Toiviainen] and Lauri [Maijala]who are inspiring to work with,” he says.

“Of course, the theater industry is under really heavy pressure when the structures no longer offer permanent jobs. On the other hand, nowadays you don’t automatically want to commit to one place for a long time.”

In addition to his theater work, Melasniemi also does a lot of different sound work. He is known, for example, as popular Couch potatoes– as the narrator of the program. Melasniemi, who also did dubbing when he was younger, says that voice work taught him a lot about acting.

Melasniemi says that he doesn’t usually watch other reality TV programs in his free time, because he “hoards drama”.

“I can watch one episode at my daughter’s request Survivors, and he explains what I need to think about it. And I can watch Dancing with the Starswhen a colleague dances and I live through it.”

Kom theater’s spring performance is Rikkaruoho based on Otto Gabrielsson’s book. It stars Niko Saarela (left), Juho Milonoff, Miiko Toiviainen and Ella Mettänen (front) and Vilma Melasniemi.

Just now a play is being performed in Komi Weedwhich is based on Jörn Donner’s of a boy Otto Gabrielsson to the novel. Therefore, during this spring, Melasniemi will appear on the stage of the theater four times a week. Just before stepping on the stage, he usually feels energized and tense.

“And especially near the premiere, I always look forward to experiencing that excitement. My stomach cramps, I let my heart rate go up and I sweat. Only after going through it can I focus better on what I’m doing, says Melasniemi.

“It’s such a big feeling that it interferes with the ability to function. Today I can already look forward to it and gently live through it.”