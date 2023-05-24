50 years old | Ville Peltonen did a superman act that caused the nation to stir

Ville Field says he is flattered when asked about his interest in becoming the head coach of the Lions.

“This interview will not go into that. It’s just too early,” says Peltonen.

He turns 50 on Wednesday and feels that he is in the early stages of his coaching career.

At the age when Hannu Jortikka had won his first three championships with TPS, Peltonen still played good years of NHL hockey with the Florida Panthers.

Peltonen played professional hockey until he was over 40 years old. At that stage, coaching merits are not collected, even though the step after the career started to take shape.

The idea of ​​the Lions head coach position is delicious. Peltonen’s current contract with IFK Helsinki expires in spring 2024. At the same time, Jalonen will say goodbye to the Golden Lions if he does not agree to an extension.

“Juka has really big boots to fill and high heels,” Peltonen agrees to say.

Ville Peltonen gives instructions in HIFK’s changing room in the match against Tappara in February.

Peltonen taival as a coach has started the wrong way. He got straight to Switzerland as a beginner when Kari Jalonen invited his former player to SC Bern as an assistant coach.

The very first season in Bern ended with a golden celebration. Peltonen was a champion as a coach before he even had time to realize that he had changed from a player to a substitute.

In a few years, Peltonen experienced the whole range of coaches. Bern’s second coach was replaced by a head coach from Lausanne. The first season went excellently – the second one got fired.

New owners came to Lausanne. A strong wind blew out the athletic director and all the coaches he had acquired.

“It’s always a surprise on some level, but it wasn’t a mindless crash.”

“ “It revolutionized the world.”

Now Peltonen is starting to get a name as a coach, but the people got to know him as a player and World Cup hero.

1995 changed everything. Leijonat won the World Cup gold in Stockholm, and nothing was the same after that.

Teemu Selänne may have been the first Finnish hockey player to be referred to by his first name. Ville Peltonen, Saku Koivu and Jere Lehtinen were sure to be next.

Central striker Koivu’s trio was christened Tupu-Hupu-Lupu chain. There were our Ville, Saku and Jere. All young and very promising.

And when Peltonen scored three goals in the final match against Sweden, a historic rally began.

“It revolutionized the world. You couldn’t imagine what the world championship meant to the team and the nation.”

Peltonen says that he is really proud of “our” achievement, he strongly emphasizes the word “our”, and it quickly becomes clear that he does not want to put himself on a pedestal.

“ “Yes, it’s a bit sad that I didn’t get to experience the playoffs in North America.”

Ville Peltonen says that for him, the 1995 championship hype seemed to continue.

The lions the story actually started a year earlier. The bronze medals at the Lillehammer Olympics and the bitterly lost final at the World Championships in Italy made the team a winner.

The championship started a cycle that has not been seen or experienced in Finnish sports.

“For me, it just seemed to go on and on.”

Peltonen says that he had to escape a month earlier than planned to the training camps in San Jose to get a little breather.

That’s what Peltonen emphasizes, that as a young man he was not yet with himself.

“That’s why it was even heavier. I don’t think so [mestaruus] changed me as a player, yes as a person. I’ve been even more tongue-in-cheek since then.”

The publicity frenzy was uncontrollable, even though there wasn’t even the internet and social media to add to the frenzy.

“Back then there were no cliques, they were lööpps”, Peltonen describes the time in the mid-1990s, when the sales posters of tabloid newspapers, or lööpps, often talked about puck players.

A year The 1995 World Cup gold could have been followed by the 2011 championship, but Peltosella tore his thigh in the last final match against Espoo Blues.

Young Mikael Granlund joined the World Cup team after HIFK’s championship season.

“If the choice had been me or Mikke, it’s good that it turned out this way.”

Granlund became almost the same golden hero in Bratislava as Peltose had become 16 years earlier in Stockholm.

The world championship, four Olympics and a medal in each of the games are among the crowns of Peltonen’s career. There is much more to the list of achievements: the Finnish championship, as well as the Swiss one, points exchange wins in both Sweden and Switzerland and numerous selections for star teams.

Something was still missing.

Did you get everything possible out of your career?

Peltonen says that there are always two sides to these things, and what could have been done better.

“Yes, it’s a bit sad that I didn’t get to experience the playoffs in North America.”

Peltonen played eight seasons in the NHL, but San Jose, Nashville and Florida did not advance to the playoffs.

“ “I am very satisfied and happy with what hockey has given.”

As a coach Peltonen is at the beginning, but in his dream profession. He thinks every day how to make us, the team, better.

As a player, Peltonen started to think about the whole and how to make our chain better. He continues the same at HIFK.

“I am very satisfied and happy with what hockey has given me: wonderful friends, relationships and much more.”

On his birthday, Peltonen had a family party, when one of the twins, Alexgraduated from St. Lawrence University in the United States. Jesper received the papers a year earlier.

The Peltonen family traveled to the graduation party, which was held last Sunday. The birthday program was easy to come up with: “Traveling.”

“We are trying to push in the direction of doing the master’s papers, but these are the wishes of father and mother.”

Where do you see yourself in ten years, ie at the age of 60?

“It’s really hard to guess, but I’m probably still on the tennis court.”

At the end of May, the outdoor courts have opened, and after the ice hockey season there is also time for hobbies.