Salla Tykkä found her medium while studying at the Academy of Fine Arts, when she switched from drawing to video art.

Video artist Salla Like found his medium in his early twenties while studying at the Academy of Fine Arts. Until then, he had persistently tried to draw.

“I tried my best, but I’m prone to perfectionism, and I didn’t think I was a good enough draftsman. I started experimenting with photography and videography. The camera did something for me, and it felt like a relief. Thinking was freed up to think about the content”, Tykkä recalls.

The mid-1990s were the early days of video art. Liking felt liberating when it had not yet been shaped by dominant traditions and rules. There was very little video art in museums and galleries.

At the Academy of Fine Arts there were a few video cameras and a 16mm Bolex camera. Tykkä started to develop his style with them.

No one really taught how to make video art, and Tykkä says that he realized how to make movies himself by putting thoughts into pictures and placing them one after the other.

After all, a few prototypes were found.

Eija-Liisa Ahtilan a new job If 6 was 9 (1995) made a big impression on Tykkä, as well Teemu Mäken the works. He taught at the academy Mika Taanilawhich showed the students films and other moving images on a large scale.

“I wondered how the films I had seen had influenced me,” says Tykkä.

“When I was young, I liked to watch Western movies. They still lived in my memories, even though I couldn’t find female characters to identify with. Women were usually depicted as objects of man’s desire. That also led me to think about the social relationship between films and people.”

Tykkä says that the memories and images from the movies of his youth began to seem disturbing. On the other hand, it seemed easier for him to identify with what he saw on TV than with the high culture of painting.

Video art evolved fast and so I like it. Power (1999) started when Tykkä saw by Martin Scorsese a boxing movie Like a raging bull (1980). In Power a woman and a man are boxing.

“Like a raging bull – there was a lot of domestic violence in the movie. I wanted to deal with gender power structures. A woman has to fight to claim even a small place in the world. I also became interested in photographing moving human bodies: how one identifies with them and mirrors the same sensations in one’s own body.”

Liking refers to the mirror cells with which a person reacts to the movements, expressions and gestures of others – and understands what the other person is doing and how it feels.

Mirror cells also work when watching a movie, even though the viewer knows that what is seen is not real.

Next year completed Lasso, which is still one of Tykä’s best-known works. In it, a young woman looks out of the window at a half-naked man who skillfully twirls a lasso. The short film turned the gender roles upside down, emphasized the woman’s gaze and made the man its object.

“Lasso is still asked to the world for festivals and exhibitions with very different themes: sports, dance, sexuality… Maybe it has taken time because it is open to interpretation. In it you can see a glass wall that separates the sexes or a description of a class society.”

In 2001 Lasso was invited to the Venice Biennale, one of the world’s most influential art events. It was Tykä’s international breakthrough – at the age of less than thirty.

Today, Salla Tykkä works as a professor of spatio-temporal art at the Academy of Fine Arts, University of the Arts.

Although I like it the works are mostly one-channel and linear, just like films, he identifies with visual artists. His works are shown both at film festivals and in museums and galleries.

“I am primarily interested in images, how they are created and how they are received. There is still something hypnotic about the cinema. It’s hard to stop watching a movie, especially if it has a beginning and an end. A moving picture can be like a drug. I try to understand, use and challenge its effective means.”

The works do not have a traditional dramatic arc. Therefore, they are video art or experimental cinema and not conventional storytelling. Their moods are at least somewhat unreal, dreamlike.

Over time, Tykä’s style has shifted from fiction towards documentary. For example Giant (2014) describes Romanian vault gymnasts and Untitled (White – Alps) (2019) flight with a hot air balloon.

“Even in my work, some image starts to rub and collect material around itself. Such starting points are increasingly memories and observations of real things, not movies or other representations of reality. Before, it was clear what was being filmed according to the script. Today, reality influences my pictures more.”