50 years old | The space physicist found his passion at the age of 50 – “I began to appreciate what I myself have experienced”

50 years old|Nobel author Louise Glück’s poems hit the heart of private equity investor Veera Sylvius and awakened the writer in her.

Helsinki native Veera Sylvius is not the most conventional capital investor in background.

Before his current position at the head of the investment company Voland Partners, he made a career in space technology. In addition to that, he is a writer whose first work, a poetry collection You really have to go through the sixwas published in 2023. This year, in turn, saw the publication of his first novel Disappearing.

You’d think that the root of the story between earth and space would be enough for cocktail parties.

After all, that’s the way it is, although sometimes we wonder about the background, Sylvius admits.

“In the investment world, writing poems is not necessarily a topic that people want to discuss, because it is perceived as foreign territory.”

Self Sylvius thinks crossing borders is downright delicious. A small contradiction strangely broadens one’s own perspectives.

And now a business professional speaks: crossing borders is also today. In the corporate world and business, there is more talk than before about emotions, their importance in management and well-being at work.

“In that sense, we get closer to the world of arts. In my opinion, there should be more, for example, humanists and political scientists in the management of companies. The more broadly things are looked at, the better decisions can be made.”

Veera Sylvius studied theoretical physics. After graduation, he worked at Space Systems Finland, which manufactured space systems.

Sylvius own background is in space physics. He says that when he was younger he also thought about studying literary studies or musicology.

“I would have liked to be a critic.”

Sylvius’ parents have spent their working careers in medicine, so that was also a viable option. However, interested in philosophy and life’s big questions, he ended up studying theoretical physics.

“Then it wasn’t at all what I had thought.”

Fortunately, in theoretical physics, the study trend of space physics started around that time. There, Sylvius felt he had found the right place. After graduation, he ended up working at Space Systems Finland, which manufactured space systems.

Gradually Sylvius advanced to the position of CEO of a small company. In 2011, he and two of his colleagues bought the company for themselves. That was the beginning of the entrepreneur’s path, which Sylvius describes as very instructive.

Space Systems was sold on in 2019. The company, which operated in Espoo and grew to a company of less than a hundred people, employed a highly intelligent team, at best more than 15 different nationalities, and a third had completed their doctorates.

“ “I started learning how I could write myself so well that someone else could read it.”

Managing such a thing is its own story, says Sylvius.

“There was no way I could tell these people how to do space code better. It was more about making sure that everyone has meaningful work and that the work feels meaningful. Then the company can be profitable and grow.”

The same a philosophy Sylvius says he promotes in his current position at the venture capital company Voland Partners, which he founded in 2021. The company focuses on Finnish technology companies with a turnover of over 10 million.

“From the role of a minority investor, we help Finnish growth companies to succeed. Responsibility, good management, good workplace culture – they are the basis of everything. Of course, you have to have a good business idea, but the cultural base has to be in order. Everything starts from human interaction and mutual trust.”

Sylvius says during the interview that he often thinks about how one and the same person can be many. For example, he never considered himself a creative person, let alone a writer, rather a “businessman”.

At the moment, Veera Sylvius is preparing her second novel and studying writing at the Kriittisnes högälä.

Literature had always been important, but only as a reader. Everything changed when Sylvius grabbed the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2020 by Louise Glück to works. It was as if an American writer had seen into his soul, was writing about his life.

“I started to appreciate what I myself have experienced and lived. I started learning how I could write myself so well that someone else could read it.”

Presently Sylvius is preparing his second novel and is studying writing at Kriittisnes högålä. Weekends are filled with writing and thinking about literature, on Mondays we think about other things at the office. Sometimes I feel schizophrenic, Sylvius says and laughs.

Above all, writing feels meaningful. Sylvius says that he played sports a lot and with a goal in mind before discovering writing. In duathlon, he even won the SM gold.

“But at some point, sport lost its meaning. I could no longer justify to myself why I would spend so much time on it.”

The same is unlikely to happen to writing, he reflects.

“There is nothing better than writing and learning to do it better.”

It is a great cause of gratitude that you can find creativity in yourself after almost fifty years.

What would you tell your 20-year-old self?

“Ester Nuori Lepän in a book of poems Monday and black hits is an apt quote that is apparently Kuutti from Lavos. ‘Everything goes well, and especially well at the end.'”