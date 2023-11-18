50 years old | The multicultural background developed Professor Satu Teerikkanka’s social intelligence and helped him find himself

Satu Teerikangas has studied the integration of corporate acquisitions and encounters between people and cultures throughout the 21st century.

Management and professor of organization The fairy tale of Teerkanka autumn at Turku University of Economics has started nicely. The two doctoral researchers he supervised have finished their research projects, and just before the interview, Teerikangas has been one of them, Eeva Nummenat the dissertation conference as a tutor.

“The dissertation dealt with how over-efficient management kills people and humanity in an organization. There are tensions in working life,” says Teerikangas.

“Efficiency thinking has increased exhaustion and nausea, although at the same time, the value of ecologically and humanly sustainable thinking is also being increasingly recognized. I represent the latter line.”

Tea cloth has studied the integration of corporate acquisitions and encounters between people and cultures throughout the 21st century, and during that time society has changed enormously.

According to him, human values ​​and individuals are taken into account more and more in the corporate world, even though there is enough work. There is also plenty of work in another of Teerikkanka’s favorite topics, i.e. in the field of sustainable circular economy and business that respects biodiversity.

“A lot is happening, but not enough yet. I see that together we have the potential and wisdom to solve tomorrow’s problems. But it requires a conscious, highly active investment from decision makers, already today.”

Belief in people and the power of diversity began to develop early when Teerikkanka lived in different countries. Over the years, he came to reflect on his identity.

Tea cloth was born as the second daughter of an academic family in Espoo. The father is a master’s degree in engineering and the mother is a business scientist.

The parents were united by the desire to see the world. The family followed along when the father’s work took him to Kenya, England, France and China. Between assignments abroad, the family lived in Finland, and Satu attended the Franco-Finnish school in Helsinki.

“Multiculturalism and internationality was a normal way of life in our family, I grew up with it.”

The schools attended by Teerikkanka had children from different countries and backgrounds. The cultural intelligence that grew since childhood taught me a lot.

“Having lived in many countries naturally understands differences and learns to adapt to different situations. It develops humility, respect for others and the ability to read interaction situations.”

According to Teerikkanka, making friends and creating relationships in a new environment required work, but he was always well received.

“For this reason, I feel a special responsibility to receive people from other countries as well as I have been received in other countries.”

Satu Teerikangas, who grew up around the world and worked a lot abroad, now lives in Lahti and works in Turku.

History attracted Teerikanga, who wrote as a student in Strasbourg. He read it in France for half a year until he realized it wasn’t his thing.

After that, Teerikangas returned to Finland. While studying for a master’s degree in production economics, there was another question in front of me.

“I realized that I wasn’t interested in a career in the corporate world, even though my degree was aimed at that. I started thinking about what kind of work I really want to do.”

Teerikangas felt a strong calling to academic work, i.e. teaching and producing new knowledge. Before that, however, he wanted to gain experience in business life.

After graduating, Teerikangas worked at Shell in The Hague as a consultant until he returned to Finland to do his dissertation.

“About that time Esa Saarinen came to us as a professor, and joined my guidance team. I was inspired by his way of seeing potential in students.”

In the world the grown-up Teerikangas wanted to return to Finland to study in order to also find out what his identity is.

“Growing up abroad, I had a need to understand what Finnishness is.”

Sometimes the guys laughed when Teerikangas didn’t understand Finnish jokes or knew Finnish classics.

Over the years, Teerikangas has studied and worked in Finland and abroad.

“Here I hear that I am too talkative and positive. Abroad, I am considered serious and quiet – in other words, completely Finnish. It feels good”, Teerikangas laughs.

“It wasn’t until I was 36 that I felt I had found my identity. I was finally rooted in Finland, even though my branches were in the countries where I have lived.”

The settlement has also been supported by the fact that Teerikangas sees Finland as an equal, safe and functioning society.

As a professor Teerikangas has been at the Turku School of Economics for seven years. Before that, he worked for five years as an assistant professor in London and four years as a research doctor at Aalto University.

The reason for returning to Finland was my spouse, and they share a home in Lahti. “In London, I had enough of the hustle and bustle of the big city, and after that I didn’t even enjoy myself in Helsinki anymore. Smaller towns feel welcoming.”

And a person who has been traveling since childhood doesn’t seem to be able to stay still. Teerikangas wonders if, as a suitcase kid who grew up in many countries, he has developed a need to be on the move. “Now I travel by train between Turku and Lahti every week, but I stay in Finland!”

What would you tell your 20-year-old self?

“Follow your heart and dare to make bold choices. Every path has a purpose. You can always refine the course on the way.”