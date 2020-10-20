50 years old | The mass rapes had nothing to do with justice, says Marko Tikka, who has studied the terror of the civil war on both the white and red sides.

Since then, Marko Tikka has focused on the aftermath of the Civil War. “The war left a huge inflamed wound, especially in small communities, villages and parishes, where everyone’s share was accurately known.”

“They were strangely floating moments of freedom, ”the historian Marko Tikka says returning in thought to the turn of the millennium, when the Soviet Union was gone and the economic recession was receding. “For the historian, the situation was fruitful: the aftermath of the Cold War could lead to more loose conclusions.”

As a young man, Tikka had nutted between historical research and journalism. Admission to the Finnish War Massacres 1914–1922 project resolved the matter in favor of history, and quite favorable materials for the dissertation opened up immediately.

“Cooperation is likely to lead the project Heikki Ylikangas was important, and I got the courage he needed for interpretations. On the other hand, my professor Pertti Haapala was encouraging and curious, yet analytically cool analytical, ”Tikka thinks of her mentors.

About the dissertation came quite a bang. Field permissionsstudy (2004) pulled aside the veils that hid the spring 1918 civil war terror. Darts created a database of quick executions of both reds and whites, and quite uniform practices on both sides of the front began to be structured from the data.

“Terror was the continuation of the struggle by intensified additional means. In wars, it is a classic tool to silence the population of the newly conquered area with fear, ”Tikka explains.

“The term field rights was adopted because it scolded the authoritative and was giving the parties a false formula for the right. However, those mass snatches had nothing to do with justice. ”

Dart did not dispute the victim numbers from previous studies. Jaakko Paavolainen had already estimated in the 1960s that white terror riveted about 8,300 reds and red terror riveted about 1,700 whites. But unlike Paavolainen, Tikka strongly emphasizes the systematicity derived from the upper rung of terror.

There were also differences between the parties to the war.

“White terror was a more systematic war machine, it got a clear repressive nature, and commanders were central to it. On the Red side, more improvisation stood out, which Paavolainen had called a ‘coincidence effect’. ”

Field Rights the core question is what motives and methods resulted in such massive shootings, with an estimated 11,000 victims.

Later, Tikka has focused on the aftermath of the Civil War. “The war left a huge inflamed wound, especially in small communities, villages and parishes where everyone’s share was accurately known,” he defines.

“I remember the fear of the archaic reds even from my own childhood in the countryside of South Karelia.”

Gloomy the man of the themes has a brighter side as well. Darts is the son of Karelian larvae and has been playing the accordion since childhood. And as passionately as the shadows of recent history, he explores the history of the accordion and all of light music.

He has written both the story of the Dallapé Orchestra and Säkkijärvi polkan who recorded the accordion master Vili Vesterisen biography.

Recently Darts released together Seija-Leena Nevalan with the work Forbidden Games – History of the Prohibition of Dance in Finland 1888–1948 (2020). In it, they find out, among other things, what made dancing such a criminal endeavor and who did the dancing bans.

“The notion of chastity was that two young people should be prevented from touching each other too sinfully – and too early,” Tikka says.

“A patriotic decision has since been added to the wartime dance ban that it would have been wrong to dance when others died and shed blood.”

“People were the front men, too, with understandable human needs.”