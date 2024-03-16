50 years old | The low appreciation of children's music worries Pauliina Lerche of the band Mimmit

Pauliina Lerche of the band Mimmit makes children's music with an adult-like attitude, without underestimating the recipient.

16.3. 18:30

The dining table below, in Kauniainen, a two-colored rabbit eats its breakfast. Lansku, the size of a house cat, has been an inspiration to Loikkakoiv, a rabbit who loves carrots more than anything, who is now on adventures on the Mimmit band's latest children's album and in the latest children's book.

Musician Pauliina Lerchen created by Loikkakoipi with exceptionally long ears is a fun character. But it is with its best friend Puhur on a serious matter, a journey of many stages towards the north and the Arctic Ocean. The friends try to find out what prevents winter from coming and why Puhur's icy horn no longer sounds.

“Music made for children does not have to sound serious, but current and important themes should not be avoided. Climate change affects them and their children even more,” says Pauliina Lerche, who is the other frontman of the Mimmit band, the darker-haired Pauski.

Mimmies are today one of Finland's most famous and successful bands in their field – as the ever-growing product family reveals. Eight CDs, seven books and nine DVDs compiled from TV series have already been published in its name. Mimmie's muscari and Mimmikoto.

At its core, Mimmit is still a performing band, for which a direct connection to its own audience, to the test group for new songs, is essential. Since 2007, Mimmit has reached 300,000 listeners in about a thousand concerts, last year alone 22,000.

Children's music was not a vocation for Pauliina Lerche in the beginning. On the contrary, he was skeptical about the suggestion that he try making songs for children.

“At first I thought I couldn't, that I wasn't good enough. I already knew enough that children are the best audience”, recalls Lerche, who grew up in Rääkkylä, North Karelia, and started her career as a performer as a child. He sang and played in the folk music group Värttinä from the age of nine and was part of its first records.

“My college was the reason for me to become a performer and sealed my career choice. Making the first album in 1987 was a very exciting experience”, recalls Pauliina Lerche (bottom row, left), whose last name was Luukkanen at the time. Matleena Pekkanen (top row, left), Mari Kaasinen, Kirsi Kähkönen and Saija Vänskä and Heidi Pakarinen also played and sang in early Värttinä.

Folk music and especially Karelian folk music fascinated him so much that he ended up studying at the Sibelius Academy, where he graduated in 2002 with a master's degree in folk music.

At that time, Lerche already had a promising career as an accompanist, soloist and composer, but only in adult music. Among other things, he played and sang in the band Burlakat, which recorded Border Karelian folk songs, had completed his first Quadrille– album and was regularly heard Vesa-Matti Loirin to the band.

The founding of Mimmie changed most of my career plans, of course on purpose.

“After a little doubt, I got so excited about children's music that I decided to focus entirely on it as a songwriter. But with the same adult attitude, without underestimating the recipient,” says Lerche.

“For me, the biggest distinguishing factor is the texts, which have to be thought about even more carefully: how and what I say, what levels I get in the text. At the same time, I always try to use full rhymes, because they support language development. Like, for example, 'a friend is a flower / funny sausage sock'.”

Lerche asked his sister who is seven years younger, who has also been into music since childhood, to be his second mime Hannamari Vallilanthe lighter-haired Hans.

“In children's music, interaction with the audience is incredibly important, and it's good to have that between performers on stage as well. Hansu is also a great sparring partner when I'm writing songs or a book.”

Mimmie's division of labor is still clear. Lerche composes, writes, designs and conducts, markets and sells and has written all the Mimmit books. But the sister, who studied fisheries science, is not a full-time musician, but a reporter for Yle's nature programs.

“There have been all kinds of problems during the filming of the Mimmit television series. Sometimes it's been freezing cold, sometimes so hot that cake lollipops and gingerbread house decorations have melted,” laughs Pauliina “Pauski” Lerche (left). Next to me is another mimi, little sister Hannamari “Hansu” Vallila. The picture is from the filming of the second season of the Mimmikoto series from 2013.

Mimmies has achieved an extraordinary amount: there are records, series and books, and next autumn Loikkakoipi will have an adventure with Puhur in both Mimmie's first listening series and a symphonic orchestra piece.

Still, the status and appreciation of Finnish children's music is worrying.

“It's hardly played anywhere, it's hardly written about anywhere, and it's not notated anyway. As examples, only the Emma gala and the Teosto award: Children's music was removed from the former, the creator of children's music has never been nominated for the latter,” Lerche reminds.

“Has it occurred to anyone that we creators of children's culture are raising new consumers of culture and at the same time taking care of the continuity of Finnish culture.”

What would you tell your 20-year-old self?

“Trust yourself!”