50 years old | The king brought a huge wallet to the booth and gave the back of the TV interview bare – playmates reveal Jari Litmanen’s most special moments of the last season

Jari Litmanen’s style sample from the last match of the Veikkausliiga season HJK – Haka on October 29, 2011.­

Finland’s best football player of all time, Jari Litmanen, will soon be 50 years old. His playmates during his last season now tell how it felt when a living legend sat down at the breakfast table. The memories paint a picture of a person that Finns did not know very well.

For subscribers

October Day 29 in 2011 was supposed to be Match Day among others for the best footballer of all time in Finland To Jari Litmanen. The Veikkausliiga championship won by HJK had already been confirmed five rounds earlier in Mariehamn. However, the last game of the season, the home game against Haka, became Litmanen’s last official match, even though he didn’t know it at the time.