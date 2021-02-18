50 years old | The international visibility of Finnish film is now being pulled under the rug, points out director and professor of film directing Saara Saarela

Saara Saarela fears that the international development of Finnish cinema will be hampered by the corona for many years. “However, the film’s funding system is also based on viewer numbers.”

Saara Saarelan movie Water guard will be completed in the summer. The joy of completing the film is on the surface, but it is dampened by one fact. “There is no information about when and where it will be presented,” says director Saarela.

Emmi Itäranta novel The book of the master master based film tells the story of a future where clean water is running out of the world. With a budget of 3.5 million euros and international collaboration, the film is currently in post-production in Germany, which Saarela is now remotely supervising.

Of course, the corona pandemic posed other challenges for the film. Filming for last spring was scheduled to be suspended in March.

“It was meant to be filmed before it became green to make the landscape gray enough for the story, but we only got to capture it in late summer. New kinds of artistic solutions had to be found to create the world of film. ” Water guard filmed in Estonia, Germany and Norway.

“Movies can now be made during the Korona period, but when can they be shown again?” Saarela gushes.

He is concerned that when films do not reach festivals and audiences due to interest rate restrictions, the international triumph of domestic cinema that began Juho Kuosmanen A smiling man Cannes victory in 2016.

“Now the international visibility of Finnish film is being pulled under the rug. However, the film’s funding system is also based on viewer numbers. It will be many years before the financial cycle can be revived. ”

Become a world citizen Saarela, who likes herself, has lived abroad a lot because of her parents’ work. The years 1985-1988, spent in Tokyo as a teenager, made a lasting impression.

“In the 80s, there were hardly any places for young people in Helsinki, maybe one café. In Tokyo, it felt like the world had exploded open. The liveliness and energy of the city, the coexistence of hypermodern architecture, street fashion of the youth district and the old cultural heritage in the same big city was impressive. In Tokyo, I was able to watch the film with one ticket many times. ”

However, more cinematic influences come from Europe.

“French culture is close to me, I have grown up with it and I speak as a second language as a mother tongue. French new wave of factors such as Jean-Luc Godardin and François Truffaut the freedom of narration and form and the playful grip have impressed me greatly. I would always like to remember that freedom myself. ”

Saarela wanted to go to Paris after high school to study.

“As a high school student, I was interested in photography and went to the University of Saint-Denis, north of Paris, to study visual theory, from which I switched to film research. Saint-Denis is one of the most infamous neighborhoods in Paris, and the bus ride from the metro to the university felt very foreign at first. But I got used to the spectrum of life and it was awesome to follow the mix of cultures. Maybe these experiences have left a desire to tell movies about different people. ”

A short film created as a final thesis in Paris Shot won the first prize for films less than 30 minutes at the Tampere Short Film Festival.

Saarela says she is happy to stick to stories with a social dimension in her guidance that tell of this day.

He has gone through really many genres in his production. Relationship drama was represented, for example, by film Without breathing and without laughing (2002), Night shift (2005) was a TV jerk, Wrong roots (2009) family drama, TV movie Root growth (2009) comedy and made in France Venetian (2010) political thriller.

In 2018, Saarela started as a professor of film directing at Aalto University. She says she is impressed with her students. “I feel like I’m in the right place. It is really energizing to follow talented young people. ”

In order to achieve safety and equality when making films, the Department of Cinematography has recently paid special attention to studies in self- and other management.

“We now have our own course for directing intimate scenes, which we are trying to make a permanent course with theater school students. I consider tutoring important so that students learn to better understand and understand their working methods. ”