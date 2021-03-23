50 years old | The idea that everyone would be able to negotiate better than the union is the strangest thing is Spinnaus for a long time, says Katja Syvärinen, SAK’s organizational director

“Collective bargaining and centralized solutions have been extremely important, especially for women,” Katja Syvärinen reminds.

“It was a bit as if thrown into the deep end of the neck grip ”, Katja Syvärinen download.

He recalls last autumn, when he had just started a long sitting on the same ball as the vice-chairman of the SAK board. Matti Huutolan to retire. And it immediately started to happen.

Back in the same autumn, Metsäteollisuus ry shook the labor market by announcing that it would break away from collective bargaining and transfer the agreement to companies. It was partly an expected extension of EK’s previous decision to abandon the central organization agreements. But it was still appalling on the employee side, Syvärinen admits.

“In the past, centralized solutions have brought things that benefit society as a whole. At the same time, in addition to working conditions, many social policy reforms have been agreed. Now everything is broken down into many parts: different tables talk about wages, others about unemployment security, pensions, family leave and so on. ”

Although Locally agreed successfully already now, breaking the structure from the federal level to the workplace level is a bad thing from the employee’s point of view, Syvärinen says.

Ordinary employees may not have the capacity to negotiate their own working conditions. Even the entrepreneur’s focus is usually on entrepreneurship, not labor law.

“Today, more and more ideas are being brought in that everyone would be able to negotiate better than the union itself. It’s the weirdest Spinning in a long time. ”

Some may be able to, but at the same time, there are many sectors and jobs where people are vulnerable.

“Collective bargaining and centralized solutions have been extremely important, especially for women. I still hope that Finland will have the opportunity to form a common picture and envision major social reforms together. ”

According to Syvärinen, a productive and good working life in the private and public sectors is created by cooperation between the employer and the employee. It may require compromises, but they can be made if, in the big picture, everyone wins.

Trade union leader One of the challenges is that trade union membership is more critical today than in recent years. “Belonging to a community or organization is not as automatic for people as it used to be. Now let’s think more about what benefits this is for me. ”

Criticism is good, but at the same time it is not necessarily understood what all the good and useful trade union movement has brought to society and what it does for employees every day.

“Its communication has not been done as systematically as it should have in the changing times. As an organization leader, that is one of my missions. Think about how everyday work is made visible, ”says Syvärinen.

“And on the other hand, also make sure that the right things are done from the members’ perspective. The trade union movement must live in time and be renewed. ”

Deep came to his current position from outside the trade union movement. Behind it is a long career of social influence in national politics, municipal democracy and the field of organizations.

The political activity of the childhood home caught on at a young age.

“I had two passions: fishing and politics. We toured the weekends in fishing competitions, but in our teens we had to make a choice which one to spend our time on. I chose politics. ”

From youth policy, the road took us to bigger circles. At the age of 19, Syvärinen was elected to the party government of the newly formed Left Alliance, and he ran for parliament for the first time. In his twenties, he was already the vice-chairman of the party, and in 1999 he was elected to parliament for one term from the Satakunta constituency.

Years spent in various policy roles, but gradually the idea of ​​stepping into the background for a while became stronger.

The desire to influence society has not diminished at any stage. In his current job, Syvärinen sees much the same as, for example, in the duties of a Member of Parliament. Both are on the same big issues and knowledge, and both benefit from extensive networks.

In addition to politics, Syvärinen’s career has focused on interaction, communication and inclusion issues.

“One of my political role models is my grandmother who worked at a metal mill in a paper mill. He was also a municipal councilor as well as a factory manager. There, in the workshop, they discussed and improved the world. ”

Grandma’s teachings included listening dialogue, which is one of the cornerstones of Syvärinen’s own influence.

“Trying to understand what the other is thinking and why makes it terribly easier to collaborate. It also enables a common will and direction to emerge. ”