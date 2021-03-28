50 years old | The fierce music therapist who answered the phone gave junior Essi Wuorela a full music career

The singer Essi Wuorela, who has gained international acclaim, does not miss her star of years.

Spring makes its entry and Essi Wuorela suggests that we go for a walk around his home corners in the heart of Helsinki. We marched through Punavuori towards Eiranranta. The sun is shining, the tram is knocking.

Wuorela will not have time to enjoy these landscapes for long. He reveals that he is moving to Porvoo with his Canadian spouse. The housing offer has been submitted the previous day.

It is a big decision for Wuorela, who has lived in Helsinki all her life, and she would not have considered it for her job before. For a person who tours frequently, it has been important to get to the airport and train station quickly.

However, the corona situation has changed ideas.

“Somehow we can’t wait any longer to see if work situations change fast enough,” Wuorela says.

Wuorela is known as a versatile and skilled interpreter who has collaborated over the years with numerous symphony and city orchestras, among others. As a recording artist, he still started on the side of traditional percussion music.

In 1994, his debut album was released What does dear. The biggest hit on the album was a song about the loveliness of falling in love Get married, which made Wuorela in its twenties instantly one of the biggest shock stars in the country.

But was it his music?

“Well, it wasn’t quite simple,” Wuorela replies after thinking for a moment.

He says there was nothing wrong with the songs offered to him per se, but the overall package was too cramped. There was no room for even small experiments that deviated from the line.

“Among other things, I had a strange conversation where I said I wanted a certain type of harmony and more varied arrangements for the songs. I was told that you can’t want something that doesn’t exist. But that’s exactly what I wanted: the opportunity to give birth to something new, ”Wuorela recalls.

Discussions with the record company led to disagreements and eventually the dismantling of the cooperation. The decision to end his solo career was also influenced by grief that overshadowed life. Wuorela ‘s brother died in the spring of 1996.

For years in the world of blows, he doesn’t miss it.

“I think it’s just awesome that people are dancing. But if that’s the only goal of the songs, then it doesn’t quite meet my own ambitions. I didn’t really know how to be in that culture. ”

For the artistic disagreements Wuorela had encountered in the past. Prior to his singing career, he ran for a few years on MTV3’s Saturday morning children’s program at the Harlequin Club, where he got to know him as the bustling Super-Ess.

Wuorela recalls the period as a nice and educational experience. The beginning was still everything else. The producer of the program envisioned an American-style pin up girl from Wuorela to be dressed in a leather licking coverall. Thus, the fathers of the family would also be made to watch the program.

Wuorela says he burned his head on the proposal.

“I bounced up from the bench and articulated quite loudly to look at me now! I couldn’t adapt to that at all, ”he says.

“Somehow it goes so that you can suggest anything to a young woman. It is mute and we still have to struggle with such things. For women, the norms are still different than for men. I hope that changes. ”

About twenty for a year, Wuorela has realized his musical ambitions in the vocal ensemble Rajattoma. The a cappella ensemble has taken to international choir and music festivals and brought collaborations with symphony orchestras, choirs and various professional groups around the world.

Wuorela says he is more than happy with his place. Although the material of Boundless is not entirely his own music. Such is represented by, among others, a jazz pianist Heikki Sarmannon and an album created in collaboration with Tapiola Sinfonieta Tenderness (1997) and Anna-Mari Kähärän projects with.

Wuorela would love to make more of their style of music.

“But that’s the way I can’t live in this country. It would be a different thing if I were French, for example. ”

Wuorela says it has become increasingly clear during the Crown Year how important music is to his life. Without appearances, feeling like an orphan. Also, co-workers are missed.

Do you feel withdrawal symptoms?

“Well, we’ve had a few livestream gigs. It has been like a cow on a pasture since winter. So it’s all messed up, ”Wuorela says and laughs.

Inactive he has not missed despite the restrictions. Wuorela says that he started studying solution-focused short therapy a year ago. He says they were the salvation – he even got to do something.

This is not a completely new idea. As a high school student, Wuorela dreamed of a career as a music therapist. At the time, he even searched the phone book for phone numbers for music therapists and called the first one he found.

The phone was answered by a fierce middle-aged man. She told the schoolgirl to get herself a better profession. Wuorela believed.

It changed the course of your life?

“Yes, absolutely,” Wuorela says.

“But in a way it was a really good thing. That brought me a whole music career. ”