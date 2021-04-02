50 years old | Terhi Ekebom’s lush illustrations often see nature and plants, but in his comics he also depicts darkness and darkness.

For Terhi Ekebom, comics represent personal freedom as a counterweight to the artwork.

Helsinki In Arabianranta, a work of art is created on the wall of an apartment building Garden sauna. They do Terhi Ekebom and Jenni Rope graphic concrete. After all, concrete is gray and concrete brutalistic colosses made from it have their own fans. But now concrete is used for art.

“Graphic concrete is a Finnish invention. It is a thin concrete coating that can be used to print an image on a building element during casting. The technology resembles fabric printing with a sieve, ”Ekebom explains.

The invention is not very new. It was developed by an interior designer Samuli Naamanka in 1997.

Different walls have become familiar to Ekebom. He has also made public works for the interior of Korkeakoski School in Kotka and the facade of the Havukoski residential area in Vantaa. He has also made murals in Estonia and even Brazil.

Wall art has become more common recently around the world. It is not graffiti made without permission or with permission, but often large public works commissioned from artists. Ekebom thinks the species has grown under its own weight. Once you get started, the model has spread.

“It’s important to know what kind of space they’re coming to and who’s facing them. And it’s also interesting. Quite rarely in wall art you get your hands free. In that sense, they are reminiscent of other illustrations. ”

Ekebom is one of the most talented Finnish illustrators. His drawings have been commissioned by cultural institutions and environmental organizations, among others. One would almost think he was selecting ethical clients.

“I order Illustrations from clients who see that my style suits them. It is hard even among technology companies, but I’m awfully glad that often orders are suitable for me to important themes, such as the environment and nature, culture and equality. “

Nature, especially the plants often appear in the abundant and colorful pictures of Ekebom. The style is also suitable for banks, for example, to soften a hard image.

Ekebom says he likes to draw plants because he sees great rhythms in their shapes. The images therefore look lush and sprawling, although Ekebom says there are sometimes withering plants among them.

“There is also beauty in numbness. I do a lot of commissioned work, which in return for comics I can do and say exactly what I want. I would be interested in stripping abundance and beauty of illustrations as well. ”

Ekebom began making cartoons in the early 1990s. He sent them on offer for small publications, but notes that they then had a “pretty male vibe”. The situation was answered Johanna Rojolan founded by Naarassarjat magazine, which published only women’s comics.

For a time now, women have not needed their own magazine. Finnish art comics are exceptionally equal worldwide. The majority of young people are already women.

Colorful to counterbalance the illustrations, Ekebom has indeed channeled the gloom into the comics.

Ghost childrenbook (2013) was inspired by an article about a Japanese forest where poor families once left children and the elderly who could not be cared for to die. Today, it is favored by suicide bombers. Ekebom made a fairy tale for adults as a starting point.

“On the other hand, I tend to look for even the tiniest thing to come up with even some little beautiful thing. The ghost child there is beauty in the Death Forest as well, and I distanced myself from the darkness really far away. ”

The ghost child there is hope in the fragile poetic story. Darker is a small booklet made for the Latvian publishing house Kuš Logbook (2015). In it, darkness first makes one sick and threatens to spread to others.

Ekebom suffers from severe camouflage symptoms every year. The trouble is easy to imagine Logbook in the background and is the subject of an ongoing work that is becoming both a book and an exhibition. In exhibitions, Ekebom has previously expanded its narrative to three dimensions.

“I don’t want to talk about the unfinished too much because so far I’m just doing it for myself. But in time, others will see it too. There is also beauty in the darkness. That’s why I’m wondering, how do I open it to other people, and how the grim images of people interested. “