50 years old | Substance abuse doctor Kaarlo Simojoki is worried: drugs are flowing into Finland and in a new war model, substance abuse rehabilitation threatens to crumble

Every person is worth caring for, says Kaarlo Simojoki. As a doctor, he was drawn to the desire to help;

“At the age of thirteen the conviction that I want and plan to become a doctor ”, the chief physician of the A-clinic Kaarlo Simojoki says. At home, Helsinki lived in a spirit of consideration, internationalism and liberal Christianity. Simojoki’s mother is a German teacher and the father is a Finnish priestly family.

“Motherland, work, religion,” Simojoki describes the values ​​of the home. “At the same time, I was a child of two cultures, spending time in my mother’s family homes in Germany.”

Simojoki became a doctor with a desire to help. He strongly emphasizes the importance of listening to and confronting the patient, the individual value of each being the foundation. The work also requires from the author.

“If a doctor wants to treat his patients well, he needs to analyze and know himself as well.”

Simojoki became an intoxicant by chance. During her summer job as an intermittent care doctor, she noticed how difficult but also rewarding the work in substance abuse rehabilitation is. So I found my own specialty.

“For substance abuse rehabilitation there is a huge overlap between interdisciplinary, multidisciplinary and deep ethical aspects, ”says Simojoki with a couple of decades of experience.

As director of A-clinics, he needs to keep pace with new research and professional practices. “Multidisciplinary research is advancing rapidly in the world, not so much in Finland.”

What kind of drugs are currently being fought against?

The chief doctor is still thinking. “Substance abuse and addiction problems have become more difficult throughout the turn of the millennium. The fact that the alcohol consumption curve is falling is a good fact, but the availability and increasing use of a wide range of drugs is exacerbating the picture. And there are different addictions, such as gaming, digital or porn. ”

According to Simojoki, drugs flow into Finland. “We are no longer a detached island safe here. Border control only removes a tenth of drugs smuggled into the country. ”

Drug-related deaths among young people are on the rise, he adds. As Korona closed, the use of amphetamine, which was readily available in the taverns, suddenly jumped sharply. The general situation is now shaky.

Substance abuse work is also done in uncertain landscapes. The eyes of politicians are only on the end of the annual budget or the election period, and Simojoki fears that in the new war model, substance abuse rehabilitation will crumble to nothing.

“Healthcare blames us for the social sector, which in turn is said to be on the health side.”

Apart from the dwindling resources, Simojoki is above all concerned about the customers, the large number of people with substance abuse problems. Rehabilitation chains are being broken and people are being bounced from place to place. “Frustrating,” he gasps.

“As an example, the prison is said to be the best place for intermittent care, but the released prisoner falls into the old pattern, as rehabilitation is not guaranteed in civilians.”

“Detoxification is a much easier thing to do than rehabilitation.”

Puzzles is. However, the Simojoki shines with enthusiasm and faith in its work. He is an active debater and social expert in his field. Based on research data, he opposes, among other things, easier access to alcohol, but is by no means denying pleasures to people.

“I would use the term conscious alcohol consumption – the fact that people keep an eye on the amounts they drink.”

He is incurably optimistic about his duties. There is always light in front. “I have promised that if I become cynical, I will stop this work.”

With these prospects, the work will continue for a long time.

Who? Kaarlo Simojoki Born in 1972 in Münster, Germany.

Student 1992, German school in Helsinki. Licentiate of Medicine 1999 and Doctor 2013, University of Helsinki. Special qualification of a substance abuse physician 2006. Health care specialist 2021.

A-clinic’s substance abuse doctor in 2002, A-clinic foundation’s chief physician since 2014, A-klinikka oy’s managing director since 2017.

Professor of working life in substance abuse medicine since 2018.

Apple’s Good Knowledge Award for Health Reporters 2017. Archaeologist Risto Pelkonen’s Little Dart Award 2018.

Chairman of the Simelius-Simojoki family council.

Turns 50 on Tuesday, May 10th.

–