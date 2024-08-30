50 years old | Social media reveals a person’s hunger to be seen, says Miina Savolainen: “Selfies are an attempt to fulfill that desire”

50 years old|Photographer Miina Savolainen wants to help people see each other better.

When Miina Savolainen started training in social studies at Hyvönen children’s home in Helsinki in 1994, he was only 19 years old. It seemed like the most important job a person could do.

In Savolainen’s mind, the work with foster children started an ethical reflection on how people should meet each other. Professional tools seemed wrong to him.

“We talked about interventions and how a professional needs to remain emotionally distant from his work, so as not to get overwhelmed,” Savolainen recalls now.

“A child needs a person who commits and loves. Without a mutual emotional relationship, no one can learn to be human.”

Many children had grown up without the safe eye contact of their own parents. Savolainen discovered the meaning of looking and being seen.

At the orphanage, he started a long filming project, where the girls could be immortalized just the way they wanted. The result was published in 2008 The most beautiful girl in the world– art book.

Those The ideas that started 30 years ago have led Savolais until today. He is the developer and trainer of the empowering photo method.

The working extract of an empowering photograph is used, for example, as part of therapy work and family work, as well as in building communities based on appreciative interaction.

“With the help of the method, you learn to look at yourself more gently and the other person from his own world of experience.”

A child forms an idea of ​​himself through interaction with others and wants to be “spoiled with a look”, but the need to be accepted does not disappear with age.

Later on, a person can remain an outsider in different communities when facing, for example, a racist or bullying gaze.

According to Savolainen, this has great social significance. The kind of looks we receive determines whether we trust others or not.

That’s why Savolainen is now building the Arvostava katsene säytää network with his students, who are social and health professionals.

“Since I was young, I have thought about different ways of being in the world,” says photographer and educator Miina Savolainen. He was filmed in Kaisaniemi Bay. In the background, you can see his brown home, where he has lived since 1949.

from Savoia was born into a family where the parents’ temperaments were like night and day. The advertising graphic designer father was “creative, nimble and fast”, while the housewife was deep and powerful.

“Since I was young, I have thought about different ways of being in the world. In my early childhood, my mother met us children very sensitively, and I even got an abnormally good basic security from her.”

Safety meant freedom to be, play and explore the world at your own pace.

Artistry and stories came from the father’s side.

“In his family, life stories had been documented in photographs for several generations. As a child, I loved those pictures, and I think that’s partly why I’ve grown to remember them.”

“ “I have grown to remember.”

When young Savolai was interested in fine art, architecture and urban planning. However, the work with people won.

Now he couldn’t imagine another path.

“As a child, I perceived – even too much – sensitively the emotional states of others. It was a burden and a strength. When I was young, I actively sought to strengthen my inner freedom.”

First, Savolainen studied to become a social worker and worked in an orphanage. Later, he studied at the University of the Arts as a visual arts teacher.

The “World’s Most Beautiful Girl” photo series, which started at the children’s home, didn’t just remain a project.

“They are still part of my emotional family.”

Miina Savolainen does not believe that constantly emphasizing oneself is a sustainable way. “Meaning can be found by turning your gaze from yourself to others.”

Human the need to record important people, things and experiences has not changed since the invention of photography, says Savolainen.

In modern times, the relationship with images has become democratized and with it also the need for self-definition.

“There is a hunger to be seen on social media, and selfies are an attempt to fulfill that desire. However, we cannot control the image that others form of us.”

According to Savolainen, the creation of a connection between people can be messed up by, for example, the pursuit of perfection and commercial and political interests.

In the midst of all the commotion, everyone wants to find their own path and fulfill themselves, believes Savolainen. However, he does not believe that constant self-emphasis is a sustainable way.

“Meaning can be found by turning your gaze from yourself to others.”

How would it be worth taking photos and looking at them?

Savolainen advises to give everyone in families the opportunity to have a point of view, instead of only one using the camera and documenting.

“A parent cannot tell his child’s story on behalf of his child. As an adult, the child looks for his own voice and minute in the pictures. You can let the child put together his own album from an early age.”

New parents often forget the most important thing in their enthusiasm: they only photograph their child, and the relationship with the parents is not conveyed.

“The connection between the child and the parents in the form of a look or a touch is proof for the child of the love that he is looking for throughout his life.”

What would you tell your 20-year-old self?

“I wouldn’t give advice or instructions. They are also prohibited in the enhancing photo method. I would sit down to listen and express that I trust the inner compass of my young self.”