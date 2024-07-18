50 years old | “Shame”: Riku Rantala’s public career began with an episode of a travel program that was too concrete

50 years old|The travel program Madventures made journalist Riku Rantala a national celebrity.

“Cruel animal cruelty shocked the TV viewers”, read Iltalehti on November 13, 2002.

MadventuresIn the episode of the travel program, the Balinese taste world was introduced too concretely by showing the killing of a dog and its preparation for food.

Lööppi has been immortalized as a tableau Riku Rantalan and Thomas “Feel” Milonoff’s Gimmeyawallet Productions Oy’s bookshelf in Merihaa, Helsinki.

“I had just started as a foreign reporter at STT. Hell of a shame,” says Rantala and laughs as he adjusts the espresso machine.

Period earned the duo the Anti Animalia award. The absolution came 11 years later, when they received Pro Animalia from, among other things, the Meatless October campaign.

There have been commotions even after that. For some, Rantala is a world healer and social debater, for others a businessman who has sold his worth.

Riku Rantala was filmed at the office of Gimmeyawallet Productions in Merihaa. Rantala presents the camera that was used to film episodes of the Madventures series.

There is also a currency altar in the office.

“ “Nowadays, I care about how my career is going.”

PRODUCTION COMPANY the window shows Rantala’s childhood home in Pohjoisranta in Kruununhaa. The family of the officer and teacher moved there when the boy was 3 years old. Three years later, the family moved to Kashmir, India, where Rantala started school. It excited the shy and sensitive boy.

“I complained to my parents, but now I’m super happy that I got to experience and see so much.”

After a year, the family returned from the father’s command to Pohjoisranta, and after a couple of years the address changed to Puistola.

“I bloody hated the place. Krunikka was a strong part of my Stad identity.”

Rantala was a bookworm who asked for and got it as a Christmas present when he was 8 years old Kalevala and liked Aaro Hongan records Väkevä-Santtu in the land of the blacks extremely interesting.

Such things did not really resonate in Puistola. Had to come up with something else.

“I talked a lot and tried to get along with people. It was both pleasing and taking one’s own space. And I guess I wanted to perform even then.”

Rantala longed for independence, but it required money. So he started working at Malmi Prisma at the age of 14 and as a stevedore at the port in his twenties.

After the pain of moving and changing friends, the five-year-old high school student had a new worry: what will I become when I grow up?

“I guess I was really depressed. I applied twice to Oikis and to Theater School as a dramaturg. I wanted something creative. Perhaps.”

For a moment Rantala tried computer science, cadet school and information studies. Didn’t come ready.

At the turn of the millennium, Rantala worked as a crime reporter at Helsingin Sanomat. A tip led him to the trail of a famous medical bag in 2001, and the rest is a traumatic history of skiing.

Yet one direction was found when Tuomas Milonoff, a high school friend from Ressu, did not get a place to study at the Department of Cinematography. Together they created a relaxed travel program format. It worked.

Madventures According to Rantala, hit at just the right moment in the early 2000s. Cheap flights, backpacking, a punk spirit of doing things and Jackass-confusion were on the rise.

The series received a wide fan base and awards. Rantala’s intense style and hokey “pääräytä” became known.

Riku Rantala became a dining table in Japan in the third season of Madventures in 2009.

Youtube and National Geographic, which bought the rights to the series in 2009, did From Madventures the most widely distributed Finnish TV program. Books and DVDs secured Gimmeyawallet’s finances.

“The third season was made in English, and it was incredibly difficult. When we returned to Finland, we were completely exhausted. The continuation would have required moving to the Yankees, but we didn’t have the desire or the strength.”

A family, a future addition to the family and new plans were waiting in Finland.

ABOVE at the beginning of 2013 at Docventures “traveled” through social documentaries around the world, and in the studio Rantala and Milonoff discussed the topics of the documentaries with different guests.

The program series combining traditional television and social media aroused emotions and discussion.

“The role of world healer sometimes felt like a burden. I didn’t always even agree with things, but I was more of a performer in the program and a member of the working group.”

In his opinions and columns in Yle and Helsingin Sanomat, Rantala often discusses traveling and his observations.

“Some of the texts are sharp. When I was young, there was a need to show off, but nowadays it’s all about how my career is going. I think more about things related to my children.”

“The role of world healer sometimes felt like a burden,” says Riku Rantala.

When young Rantala says that he had a bad business sense. What now, has the obsession developed too well? His collaborations with Fortum and Finnair received negative attention, and the former brought the notice of the Council of Public Speaking in 2021.

Rantala “strongly disagrees” with JSN’s decision, and it is heard loudly.

“It said that there was a feeling that the content of the program had been influenced. There are tens of thousands of people who do not consider Yle a journalistic house. Do we have to listen to everyone’s feelings?”

He was not prepared for the Finnair uproar.

“I was going on a business trip and I thought it would be a good opportunity to promote the state airline because we need one.”

Rounds after counting, Rantala admits that the public has treated him well. Storms come and go.

“You can learn from them if there is something to learn.”

Basically, Rantala wants to do the same things as at the beginning of his public career.

“I want to kick ass and sometimes write a news story.”

What would you tell your 20-year-old self?

“Good man, you should go to treatment!”