50 years old | Sampsa Vilhunen has enough work to do, even if he wants to be unnecessary – WWF’s program director will soon be employed in the parliamentary elections

World This year marks the fiftieth anniversary of the Finnish Foundation’s Nature Foundation, as is WWF Finland’s program director Sampsa Vilhunen. What kind of fifties are you?

“In many other years, aging may have been annoying, but now I have noticed that I am proud to tell people that I am fifty years old,” Vilhunen says.

“And when it comes to WWF Finland, we have grown and at the same time our influence has increased.”

Vilhunen is a background in evolutionary biology, and for WWF he became a marine expert fifteen years ago.

The current job description includes not only marine protection and the state of the Baltic Sea and inland waters, but also more strategy, management and international co-operation – advocacynot forgetting.

“It’s starting now again a big start as the parliamentary elections approach. ”

It has certainly gotten used to the fact that, despite the nods, economic and employment aspects often take precedence over environmental themes. Or is it?

Yes and no, Vilhunen says. Even with advocacy, you get results, he assures.

“Our advocacy work played a big role, for example, in the decision to include the demolition of dams in the government program as probably the only countries in the world. In the process, river water is being restored to flow freely in Finland. ”

The demolition of dams is a great example of a “human-sized” action for the benefit of the environment. The damming of rivers is the main reason for the endangerment of migratory fish stocks, as dams prevent wild fish from entering their breeding grounds. For example, the endangered sea trout spawn in smaller tributaries and streams upstream.

“That’s why demolition of dams is effective: it’s done once, and the effects are immediate and lasting. Barriers need to be opened to bring fish stocks to their former heyday and a habitat for the whole stream of watercourses. Wild fish is still the only significant source of protein that is not produced by humans. It is an important natural resource that can provide food and livelihood. ”

Obstacles in environmental work it is enough without dams. Over the past couple of years, airspace has been dominated by humanitarian crises such as the corona pandemic and war. How can the promotion of environmental protection succeed in these circumstances?

“Korona didn’t really affect our operations. Finns spent more time in nature, and at the same time, it reminded people of how important nature is to us. In fact, it was even easier to talk about environmental issues, ”says Vilhunen.

“The war has been a whole different matter again. It is an acute humanitarian crisis, and it is therefore natural that the thoughts are on how these people will cope with the need. ”

Of course, the effects of war also extend to work for the environment. With the war in Ukraine, international environmental cooperation quickly came to a standstill. Is it in the interest of humanity to put an end to environmental cooperation, no matter how comprehensible the reasons?

“It’s a difficult question, and I’ve thought about it a lot. What does it mean for the future of the planet not to cooperate? Or what happens to the environment if you drift into blocks with Russia, China and Brazil or India on the other side? The Arctic Council, for example, used to be proud that its cooperation was not affected by world politics. We hope that peace will be achieved soon. ”

Vilhunen acknowledges that environmental issues run in the mind both at work and at leisure. The love for nature was ignited as a child with fishing.

“As a child, I spent a lot of time at the family’s cottage in Saimaa, fishing all day there.”

Vilhunen started fly fishing at the age of 14, and fishing trips are still required on a regular basis. Over the years, nature has been experienced by fishing for fish all the way to Greenland and Alaska.

The second passion is then further away from nature. Vilhunen is a DJ and record collector specializing in black rhythm music, who has worked as a disc jockey for thirty years. There are thousands of records in the collections, and there will still be gigs.

After thinking about it for a while, Vilhunen also finds a connection between fly fishing and record collecting.

“I think it’s some kind of innate, probably selfish need to achieve and experience something special and supernaturally beautiful in my own limited life. Experience the purity of pristine mountain waters and bump into the unfamiliar soul recording that is so high quality and beautiful that it makes your heart stop and a piece down your throat. ”