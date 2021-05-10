50 years old | Saila Susiluoto has written poems elsewhere than on paper: “There are probably ecological echoes in finding a new form”

In poetry, you can combine sleep and everyday life, or even very big dreams of a better world, Saila Susiluoto says.

“Writing is tolerating one’s own incompleteness, ”says the poet Saila Susiluoto.

However, it is not the most difficult thing at work.

“The moments of lateness are the hardest.”

Then writing may come to a complete halt, and the question of the legitimacy of the whole writing will be called into question.

Susiluoto also describes a somewhat similar lock in his latest work Disk. It is a hybrid of an essayist novel, prose poem and travel diary based in Italy.

What will help then?

“It only helps to try again.”

Platitude sheds moments when the author manages to surprise himself as well.

“Personally, I like the most creative stage, where I don’t know yet what form the work will take. But I also like the finishing phase, when you can already leave the work, ”says Susiluoto.

So actually writing is captivated by freedom.

“Both moments have it.”

This twenty years since Susiluoto became a poet: Kalevi Jäntti Award-winning debut collection Winged and tailed appeared in 2001.

Admittedly, taking up is a bit of a misleading word – how much choice does the artist have in the end?

Besides, language and writing attracted Susiluoto much earlier. He studied writing in his twenties at Orivesi College and Critical University.

The model of making art came in part from the family: the father Ahti Susiluoto (1940–2020) was a visual artist and poet, grandmother Laura Susiluoto (1913–1992) children’s author.

Saila Susiluoto feels that she started relatively late as a poet. He published his debut collection in his thirties.

“Before that, I had been at home with the kids and studied at the university for a couple of years. Literacy was no sure thing. But now seriously, the possibility of leaving writing is not. It’s printed in me somewhere over there. ”

Poet feels that he is in the profession of a dreamer.

It means the freedom to write and the constant search for new forms.

“Concretely, in art, I often dream of multi-art projects that feel like you can do something big and new.”

One such project is a multi-art work that will premiere in Turku in August Book of the rooms. It combines poetry, theater, puppetry, dance, music, and the visual arts, and includes more than a hundred artists. Although the work is based on Susiluoto’s collection of the same name, he has not himself participated in its design.

“In Antikythera I myself have worked on a multi-art work, now I get to follow it in love on the side. I have always been interested in the terrain between species. It is not necessarily a conscious violation of boundaries, but perhaps more a combination of different things. ”

At the beginning of crossing boundaries was evident in the interest in the prose poem and its means. When writing his debut collection, Susiluoto himself did not really know what type of genre he wrote. Since then, he has extended the concept of poetry beyond paper: Antikythera (2015) was a digital poetry application, Oratorio (2017) in turn is an auditory poem.

“There are probably ecological echoes in finding a new shape as well, I’m looking for another way. Paper is no longer the limit. ”

But it is about more than just crossing the boundaries of paper and type. In poetry, the profession of a dreamer can combine dream and everyday life, or even very big dreams of a better world, Susiluoto thinks.

“Poetry is still not a pamphlet.”

Spinning one theme is the eco-crisis: the author considers not only the legitimacy of his writing but also, for example, the breaking of the generational chain and the future of his own children. The world looks scary and sad.

“There is a lot of emotion associated with the eco-crisis. The non-fiction approach is not necessarily the only approach, especially for an individual’s experience. I hope it has something to share, something that the reader will also recognize. “

Borders crossing and finding a form can also be seen in the fact that Susiluoto does not find any compartmentalization very interesting, whether it was related to writing or age. So it’s hard for him to squeeze thoughts about fifties and aging into a birthday interview.

“Share… I can’t say.”

Let that birthday hero be allowed. Let’s ask about the passage of time in a different way: has your relationship with poetry changed over the years?

“I’ve always written what interests me. Poetry is aside from prose, and it fascinated me. The field of poetry has expanded and diversified over the years. There is experimental language and poetry that is more approachable to the reader, ”says Susiluoto.

“Poetry preserves and explores language. Poetry is the mainstream. ”