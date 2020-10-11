50 years old | Robin Svartström studied at four different universities before the doors of the Theater Academy opened with the sixth attempt

Acting in group theater, Robin Svartström praises the teamwork tradition of her home theater.

Robin Svartström has arrived for an interview at his workplace at the Group Theater in the middle of his summer vacation from his cottage in Inkoo. The actor’s summer was spent in the shelters of the Fortress of Good Conscience in Suomenlinna, where he performed in the comedy Elling. The summer theater performance continued until September.

Now Svartström has time to renovate the cottage in Inkoo until November, when the rehearsals of the Group Production’s next Production will begin. The unpublished performance will premiere in January.

Svartström has been a member of the group theater ensemble since 2012. Even before the attachment, Svartström had become a familiar visitor face in several of the group’s performances.

The collaboration began as early as 1999, when he completed his artistic thesis for the Group Theater at the Theater Academy. Pablo Nerudasta in a narrative play Isla Negra postman. Pertti Sveholm was Neruda, Svartström played the role of postman Mario Jimenez.

Since then, Svartström has become known for his warmly humanly interpreted roles, The hare of the year Vatasesta Peter Panin Captain Hook and One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest McMurphyyn. The small theater has been allowed to play roles from side to side.

Home theater is still the best place in his opinion.

“I love teamwork in the theater and it is strongly part of the Group’s tradition, everyone takes responsibility for doing holistically. Minna Suuronen, Juha Kukkonen and Santtu Karvonen are the best counter-actors in the world, ”Svartström praises other regular Actors in Group Theater.

Svartström, who comes from a Swedish-speaking Espoo family, already considered the performance as a child. The first major public appearance was at the Svenska Teatern in 1982 in the play Noak (Noah in Finnish).

“My aunt had seen an announcement looking for performers and hinted to me about it. I got into the choir as a parrot, and I also had a couple of replicas. ”

This was followed by a role as a boy gang in a TV movie about Yle’s school bullying Det e en kova city, sidu In Finnish, this is a hard city.

“When I stepped into the school yard the day after the program, there was quite a rumble. The moment was one of my biggest social successes at school, ”he recalls and laughs.

Svartström has had time to experiment in many areas. Studies have been accumulated in a total of four different universities. For the first time, he applied to the Theater Academy immediately after his undergraduate writings, but the doors had not yet opened.

So Svartström, who did well in mathematics at school, went into the Department of Materials and Rock Technology at the Helsinki University of Technology directly on paper. However, his studies did not inspire him, and he switched to the University of Helsinki to study physics.

“Or‘ study ’,” the actor says, referring to air quotes.

Namely, during the university period, an all-time swallowing hobby was found.

“I noticed on the back of the student calendar being shared with the students a notice of the Student Theater entrance exams and to my surprise I got in,” he recalls.

At the same time, the pursuit of the Theater School continued every year. A total of six times.

“It was such an endeavor and a disappointment every spring.”

In between, he also had time to apply to the Stockholm Theater School, but was eliminated in the final stage.

“It was an interesting experience, quite different from Finland’s aspirations. The atmosphere was very analytical and text-driven compared to our physical going. Each applicant was given half an hour before their turn to concentrate an entire classroom while applicants waited narrowly in the hallway. ”

In the same year, 1994, during the classroom studies of the Department of Teacher Education, the doors of the Theater Academy finally opened.

Still acting is an inspiring profession for Svartström. He has also had time to try directing: his debut directing premiered at the Group Theater last autumn. Okko Leon comedy Happy Island.

Although the experience was good, Svartström says he experienced himself as a “fake instructor” during the process.

“We have a lot of good instructors, I don’t feel any need to compete.”

He is calm about aging.

“Admittedly, physical aging produces astonishment. There will be such balance stuff that wow, I was able to jump from that young age. ”

On the other hand, “All actors have their own invisible audience that is always there. In the past, its power and influence have diminished. Self-confidence increases and there is no need to squeeze as horribly as when younger. ”