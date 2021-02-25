50 years old | Rapture-the band once known for his Juho Arable land does not always obey the norms and practices: “I am by nature basic positively reckless”, a serial entrepreneur and creative director says

Today, Juho Peltomaa loves to be wrong. “It’s a great thing to be able to dig bugs out of your brain and fix them.”

Sortsien a couple of years old piece of paper was found in the pocket. Juho Peltomaa had slipped it there on his summer vacation trip.

The cousins ​​had told Peltomaa about the Commodore VIC-20 computer and its programming. He had listened carefully and written down the code of the space game he had invented as an experiment by car.

When the paper was later found, Peltomaa decided to try the code in it on the Commodore 64 he had just received as a gift from his father – and it worked. He had understood the logic of coding.

That a moment almost 40 years ago was important for Peltomaa’s entire future career. It started the path to the world of information technology, technology and serial enterprise.

Or really, Steltoma doesn’t like stories like that. In reality, everyone’s life is fragmented and full of coincidences, he says now.

The same is true of the development trajectory of companies. According to Peltomaa, the most revolutionary idea might come to mind through the chain of association as the team waits for one member from the toilet to the meeting. This is not mentioned in the interviews.

“Stories that are too intact are not worth believing. We are just atoms in the universe in a relatively random way, ”says Peltomaa.

ARABLE LAND was born into a family where the father made movies and the mother was a librarian. Culture and especially the scientific literature of the local library in Kerava became familiar.

In addition to love, the family had stimuli and freedom. The boy was not quenched.

“Later, I thought about that, huh, how I got to grow freely. It still works. Although I understand norms and practices, I don’t always follow them. I am by nature basic positively reckless. “

In middle school, Peltomaa was sweating and the average was 9.8. He worshiped logic and mathematics. Scholarships went to scientific journals and computer programming guides.

In Hyvinkää Sveitsinrinne high school, a different boy was then seen, and a high school absence record.

“I found women and alcohol, so high school went in those moods and my studies were almost dropped. While I was joking, I went to student writing and was amazed by the papers. ”

Arable land planned to apply to the Film Arts line, but a rapidly exploding early 1990s phenomenon called the Raptor came ahead of their intentions. Peltomaa was the band’s main vocalist and lyricist and became known as the artist JuFo III. He still uses Jufo.

Although the band is often referred to as a humor band, Peltomaa disagrees: humor was a way of taking a stand on serious social problems such as racism and drugs.

“I claim that Raptori is one of the most serious bands in Finland. Humane themes have always been important to me. ”

RAPTORI promised to quit at the top and did it in 1992. After that, Peltomaa worked as a graphic designer and ended up in the SEK & Gray advertising agency in 1995. At the same time, he was one of the founders of a company that was the first to import virtual helmets in Finland.

In 1998, Peltomaa and his friends founded a mobile graphics development company, which he later sold to Nvidia in the United States for $ 37 million.

“I get a lot of gimmicks about being able to be at the forefront of carrying a torch and dealing with such new things that there isn’t even scientific research on them yet.”

The same thing continued when Peltomaa got the idea for recycling robots that sort waste.

“At ZenRobotics, we tried an algorithm copied from the cerebellum to an industrial robot, and learning took place. That’s when the hand hair stood up. ”

Arable land is sufficiently understood about the scientific method and coding, but the boxers are reportedly not enough to top it off. It doesn’t bother him.

“If your own skills aren’t enough, you put on a mad mill, hire at least 13 doctors, and call the prime minister to release the product as it did at ZenRobotics.”

IN AUGUST Peltomaa started as a creative director in the Avidly Group, which focuses on marketing, technology and creativity.

“Teaching creativity to many hundreds of people is difficult, but I like to go between wood and bark,” Peltomaa says and quotes Michelangeloa.

“It’s not dangerous to aim high and not hit, but if you aim low and hit. It is a good idea. Without creative ambition, companies or individuals will not develop. You can live with disappointments if you know you have done your best. ”

Peltomaa says he enjoys the feeling today when he realizes he’s wrong. Before, I had to hold on to my own position until the last.

Changing behavior does not mean being a weather vane but understanding arguments and source criticism.

“It’s a great thing to be able to dig bugs out of your brain and fix them.”