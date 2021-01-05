50 years old | Petri Ahonen has already moved backstage in the Scandinavian Hunks dance group, but there is still a whiff to perform: “If I could choose myself, I would be a Hunks grandfather”

“It feels icy when you go on stage and can give the audience what they expect,” says Mauno Ahosenak, a well-known founding member of the Scandinavian Hunks group.

Incipient year is Petri “Mauno” Ahosella in many ways a place to celebrate: in addition to your own fifties, a 20th anniversary tour is planned with the Scandinavian Hunks show dance group.

“Some time ago, a few gigs were pulled with the old guys. The audience clearly had hopes that the tour would be structured so that we old ones would also be on stage. Yes, it is already waiting. ”

Although Ahonen moved from the stage to the backstage of the group a few years ago, the fire for the performance is still left.

“It’s an icingly cool feeling when you go on stage and are able to give the audience what they expect and see how happy it makes people. For me, the biggest thing is getting in touch with the audience and over the charm. Then you will know that in this time when we are here, worries and sorrows will not weigh on anyone’s mind. ”

The topics of the celebration are further enhanced by the fact that Ahonen’s third grandchild will be born later this year. How do the roles of a laid-back grandfather and testosterone-seeping Hunks fit together?

Aho is amused by the question.

“If I could choose for myself, I would be a Hunks grandpa,” he says infrequently and laughs on.

Humor is sensitive to Ahose. The play also began a career in the world of entertainment.

In his twenties, Ahonen was still living in sports circles and actively played hockey.

“My best friend Akira Mukai was involved in the Ladies Night Only musical at the Kotka Sea Days. I got along with a joke and became elected. ”

Performed by choreography done Reija Wäre praised Ahonen’s stage nature and called to move to Helsinki. There would be enough work for dancers like him who had the ability to throw themselves and a twinkle in the corner of his eye.

“I had never performed anywhere before.”

Admittedly, that is not entirely true. Ahonen, who played football, basketball and basketball, was often an entertainer and clown in the locker room, playing air guitar on skates without a shirt or could appear before the match on the ice with sunglasses on the head to entertain others.

Therefore, I guess the coach was not surprised when Ahonen called and asked if he could still cancel the contract for next season.

“I said I was going to Helsinki to dance. The coach replied that if this is the reason, then nothing more than tights on his leg, he will tear the papers. ”

In Helsinki Ahonen got to know the dance and entertainment industry properly. Among other things, he appeared as a magician Iiro Seppänen at the show as a dancer and assistant all over Finland and abroad.

Then came the Chippendales show dance group, where Ahonen got to know his future Hunks colleagues.

“I had said before that I would never move to Helsinki and I could never dance anywhere in Chippendales,” Ahonen says and laughs.

Refusal has been a kind of omen in Ahonen’s career. After Chippendales faded, he was tempted to form his own group, but again he rejected the idea. And so in 2001, Ahonen found himself founding the Hunks together Samuli Järvisen, Jucci Hellström, Mikko Nummenmaan and Tommi Mäkinen with.

“I don’t say anything ‘never’ anymore.”

The Scandinavian Hunks show dance group will be posing in 2008. Petri Ahonen in the top row on the right.­

The group quickly became one of the most famous show dance groups in the country, whose gigs have been discovered by the audience for twenty years, following the masculine guy energy and the bare surface.

Today Ahonen’s days will be fulfilled as the CEO of the production company Uniq Entertainment. According to Ahonen, the withdrawal from the limelight is not so much due to aging but to the development of operations. Other jobs take time from training and dancing.

The company has been producing Hunks since the beginning, but over the years, much more has come into the picture.

“For the last five to six years, we’ve done a lot of corporate events. We’ve been wondering how to bring that same charm to them as the Hunks. ”

Ahonen admits that the corona pandemic hit the yard with charm for a moment. “95 percent of the business was cut off.”

After regaining his strength, Ahonen did as he used to: think about what could be positive in the situation. The crisis has proven to be an opportunity, he says now.

“We have had eight months to design the company from a completely new perspective.”

Positivity is natural for Ahonen, but of course things don’t get better at the push of a button.

In the bottom mud, however, the idea that there is always hope for better makes it easier, Ahonen says.

“And when you seize that hope, things can gradually turn for the better.”

Curiosity and courage have helped Aho move forward before. At a younger age, sports were the way out of difficult life situations. Schools were not attended at the time, but a career was found in the world of entertainment.

Experience and indulgence have shown that, for example, running a business can be learned by doing and listening wiser.

“The soul of the performer still lives in me for sure.”