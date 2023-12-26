50 years old | Musician Kalle Kalima lives in two countries and feels like a bit of an outsider everywhere

Kalle Kalima admired guitar heroes when he was young, but soon realized that he didn't want to be one.
to Helsinki a guitarist and composer who went away for a couple of days Kalle Kalima stands in the same corner of Pitkänsilla where the cover photo for his first own album (2003) was taken.
Even then it was winter and the weather was such that it was printed on a black and white cover Helsinki is my mind seemed like a half joke. From the name of the album, you could assume that he will never miss these familiar roads again – when he has finally gotten out of the country.
However, Helsinki and Finland are still on his mind.
“Over the years, I have come to understand even better the importance of my roots and, above all, my mother tongue,” says Kalima. “You can learn a new strange language well as an adult, but the deepest emotional level is not reached.”
at the Sibelius Academy studied, Kalima moved to Berlin for the first time as an exchange student in 1998, when she only knew a few words of German. He has lived there permanently since the fall of 2000, i.e. the entire time he has been playing, composing, recording and leading his own bands as a professional. In the same period, more than 20 own records have already been accumulated, and about 50 other album recordings.
The choice of Pitkänsilla, which divided Helsinki, as the shooting location for the album cover also foreshadows Kalima's stages, as she lives in the former area of influence of a similar symbol. The Berlin Wall, torn down in November 1989, had bluntly divided the metropolis in two just a couple of blocks from his current home.
“I still travel between the 'two cities' every day, from the fairly bourgeois Pankow in the east to my training camp to Wedding in the west, where half of the residents like me have a foreign background,” says Kalima.
Crossing boundaries and blurring differences are commonplace for him in music as well. Kalimaa cannot be narrowed down to the author of one style, although jazz and especially its hard-to-define European variant are often recorded as a central reference group.
“I'm not against it, jazz fits really well. And at its core are qualities that are needed in this increasingly chaotic life: the ability to improvise, to adapt and adapt, to cooperate.”
In December Kalima, born in 1973, belongs to the generation whose early teenage years were when electric guitarists were still the royalty of musical instruments and guitar bands were style makers. They were also his introductions to music, but he didn't want to be a soloist, let alone a guitar hero, even though he appreciated many older virtuosos of different styles.
“I have considered myself as a guitarist and music maker to be the glue that both unites and holds the ensemble together,” says Kalima. That's why he has always been, of his own free will, first and foremost a band musician.
“The most rewarding for me are those moments when we feel like we merge into the fading universal energy of place, space and time, and preferably together with the audience. Of course, you don't get these uplifting, deep spiritual moments at every gig, but you get addicted to them.”
Because Kalima has focused on bands that last as long as possible – instead of the typical short-term projects in their field. His oldest ensembles are over twenty-year-old Klima Kalima and Johnny La Marama, both trios that have made four records. The third central band is the ten-year-old Kuu! quartet of two guitarists, whose gritty rhythmic music, like the previous ones, hovers on the borders of jazz and rock, on their outer rings.
The outer circles are familiar to Kalima anyway, because she has always considered herself an outsider to some extent. As a “loud chatterbox”, he did not feel that he was Finnish in Finland and certainly does not correspond to the Germans' image of a socially inhibited Finn from Kaurismäki.
“Life in Germany and Berlin is very good in many ways. Yet I still feel like an outside observer,” says Kalima.
“But I'm not complaining, being an outsider is both liberating and an asset. The fact that the mind is always somewhere else.”
-
Born 1973 in Helsinki.
-
Graduated from Sibelius High School in 1993. Graduated from Berlin's Hanns Eisler University of Music in 2001 and from the jazz department of the Sibelius Academy in 2003.
-
Bachelor of Laws, University of Helsinki 2000.
-
Plays in ten different bands. The latest is a duo with Swiss singer Andreas Schaerer.
-
Made more than 20 albums with my own bands, the latest one is Evolution (2023). Also plays on about 50 other albums.
-
Jazz-Emma from the album Out to Lynch 2012.
-
Composed commissioned pieces for classical ensembles as well. The most extensive work so far Dido et Enée, Remembered (2019) for Opéra National de Lyon, France.
-
Docent of guitar playing at the Lucerne University of Music in Switzerland from autumn 2017.
-
Lived in Berlin permanently since 2000. Married, two children.
-
Turns 50 on Friday, December 29th.
What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
“Do you know that a jazz musician's life is largely spent in transport on the way somewhere? You will still love your trip.”
