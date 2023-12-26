50 years old | Musician Kalle Kalima lives in two countries and feels like a bit of an outsider everywhere

Kalle Kalima admired guitar heroes when he was young, but soon realized that he didn't want to be one.

The cover image of the album “Helsinki on my mind” was taken by Kaari Mattila.

to Helsinki a guitarist and composer who went away for a couple of days Kalle Kalima stands in the same corner of Pitkänsilla where the cover photo for his first own album (2003) was taken.

Even then it was winter and the weather was such that it was printed on a black and white cover Helsinki is my mind seemed like a half joke. From the name of the album, you could assume that he will never miss these familiar roads again – when he has finally gotten out of the country.

However, Helsinki and Finland are still on his mind.

“Over the years, I have come to understand even better the importance of my roots and, above all, my mother tongue,” says Kalima. “You can learn a new strange language well as an adult, but the deepest emotional level is not reached.”

Kalle Kalima performed publicly for the first time in 1984, when he was only ten years old. The name of the rock band was Armottomat akordit and the feedback was accordingly. “A classmate said I'm the world's worst guitarist. But I didn't get discouraged and started collecting guitars”, says Kalima and laughs. Two years later, in 1986, there were already five of them at home. In high school, Kalima finally changed the miserable bass guitar in the picture to the right for a basket.

at the Sibelius Academy studied, Kalima moved to Berlin for the first time as an exchange student in 1998, when she only knew a few words of German. He has lived there permanently since the fall of 2000, i.e. the entire time he has been playing, composing, recording and leading his own bands as a professional. In the same period, more than 20 own records have already been accumulated, and about 50 other album recordings.

The choice of Pitkänsilla, which divided Helsinki, as the shooting location for the album cover also foreshadows Kalima's stages, as she lives in the former area of ​​influence of a similar symbol. The Berlin Wall, torn down in November 1989, had bluntly divided the metropolis in two just a couple of blocks from his current home.

“I still travel between the 'two cities' every day, from the fairly bourgeois Pankow in the east to my training camp to Wedding in the west, where half of the residents like me have a foreign background,” says Kalima.

Crossing boundaries and blurring differences are commonplace for him in music as well. Kalimaa cannot be narrowed down to the author of one style, although jazz and especially its hard-to-define European variant are often recorded as a central reference group.

“I'm not against it, jazz fits really well. And at its core are qualities that are needed in this increasingly chaotic life: the ability to improvise, to adapt and adapt, to cooperate.”

Kalle Kalima composed Didon et Enée, remembered for the opera of Lyon, France, which was performed overlapping Henry Purcell's opera Dido and Aeneas (1689). The first performance of the piece was in March 2019, Kalima (in the front row in a white suit) played the guitar in every performance.

In December Kalima, born in 1973, belongs to the generation whose early teenage years were when electric guitarists were still the royalty of musical instruments and guitar bands were style makers. They were also his introductions to music, but he didn't want to be a soloist, let alone a guitar hero, even though he appreciated many older virtuosos of different styles.

“I have considered myself as a guitarist and music maker to be the glue that both unites and holds the ensemble together,” says Kalima. That's why he has always been, of his own free will, first and foremost a band musician.

“The most rewarding for me are those moments when we feel like we merge into the fading universal energy of place, space and time, and preferably together with the audience. Of course, you don't get these uplifting, deep spiritual moments at every gig, but you get addicted to them.”

Kalle Kalima's latest album is Evolution, released last September, which she made together with the Swiss singer and songwriter Andreas Schaerer. Kalima's wife Essi Kalima also wrote lyrics for the album.

Because Kalima has focused on bands that last as long as possible – instead of the typical short-term projects in their field. His oldest ensembles are over twenty-year-old Klima Kalima and Johnny La Marama, both trios that have made four records. The third central band is the ten-year-old Kuu! quartet of two guitarists, whose gritty rhythmic music, like the previous ones, hovers on the borders of jazz and rock, on their outer rings.

The outer circles are familiar to Kalima anyway, because she has always considered herself an outsider to some extent. As a “loud chatterbox”, he did not feel that he was Finnish in Finland and certainly does not correspond to the Germans' image of a socially inhibited Finn from Kaurismäki.

“Life in Germany and Berlin is very good in many ways. Yet I still feel like an outside observer,” says Kalima.

“But I'm not complaining, being an outsider is both liberating and an asset. The fact that the mind is always somewhere else.”