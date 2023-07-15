50 years old | Moving to Helsinki was a turning point in Tuomas Rinta-Panttila’s life: “I was probably the only boy in Seinäjoki who danced ballet”

Director-actor Tuomas Rinta-Panttila is not interested in making claims but questions.

Who is seen Akse Pettersson’s guidance Farewell to the coffee room (2022) about improvisational fireworks at Teatteri Takomo, knows that he has been touched by the beginning of acting.

For those who didn’t make it to the sold-out shows, the actor Tuomas Rinta-Panttilalla there is good news. Farewell to the coffee room will have additional performances at the beginning of next year, the venue will be announced in August.

Forge Rinta-Panttila, a member of the ensemble, improvises a delicious monologue at the beginning of the performances as a man who dreams of opening a cafe in Paris.

In his youth, Rinta-Panttila’s own dreams were related to “some kind of artistic creation”.

“I was probably the only boy in Seinäjoki who danced ballet. By South Ostrobothnia’s cultural standards, I read a lot and wrote stories,” says Rinta-Panttila, who spent her childhood in Kurika and Seinäjoki.

Moving to Helsinki and entering Kallio high school was a turning point. “I thought, oh my goodness, a place like this can be on top of the world. It was wonderful to be around like-minded people.”

Moving to Helsinki and entering Kallio high school was a turning point in Rinta-Panttila’s life. “I thought, oh my goodness, a place like this can be on top of the world.

Next once Rinta-Panttila tried to get into acting at Teatterikorkeakoulu in 1992 but didn’t get in. On the sixth time, it clicked.

“I made it to the last stage of both the acting and dance department entrance exams. I had to make a choice because the exams were at the same time. I thought, in a boring practical way, that I would have a longer career as an actor.”

When she started her studies in 1999, Rinta-Panttila had already danced and acted in, among other things, the Ylioppilasteatteri, Tanssiteatteri Minimi and Teatteri Piene in Finland, and trained as a social worker. The theater school didn’t seem to have much to offer anymore.

“I thought I already knew a lot about acting, and that’s probably why I was awkward myself. But of course the school was also quite relaxed, and professors came and went through the revolving door.”

At the age of 43, Tuomas Rinta-Panttila started his studies again at the University of the Arts Theater College, now in the director’s line.

Second in his student year, Rinta-Panttila performed for the first time at Teatteri Takomo. Kristian Smeds the artistically uncompromising theater founded in 1996 became Rinta-Panttila’s home theater. However, the income of a freelancer must be obtained from somewhere other than a small theater.

Rinta-Panttila has acted several times in, for example, the National Theater and the Group Theatre. He appeared on television, among other things Johanna Vuoksenmaan in a great dramatic comedy Click me (2011–2014). In the popular series, he played his spouse Mint Mustakallion ex-husband of the protagonist Ella.

In his forties, however, he began to feel a great numbness towards acting.

“It was really meaningful to be on stage, but somehow, at the beginning of proggi, I often thought, well, let’s get this out of the way. It wasn’t a good thing at all, there were still many years of working career ahead of me.”

At the age of 43 Rinta-Panttila once again applied to the Theater College of the University of the Arts, now for the director’s line.

“Perhaps I have never as an actor stayed exactly where I am, but envisioned the show more broadly.”

Directing also interested him because organizing the world into a controlled form appeals to him.

“When the basic experience of being in the world is confusion and the experience of being outside, then when directing I can control even that moment on stage.”

The attempt to rule the world was also dealt with in his latest directorial Teatteri Takomo, by Gustave Flaubert acclaimed adaptation of the work Bouvard and Pécuchet in autumn 2020.

“I don’t find it interesting to create a fictional universe on stage, where a story is told, but I want to play with the intertwining of fact and fiction. Because the moment of looking and performing is present in the works.”

The premiere of Tuomas Rinta-Panttila’s next directorial will take place in the fall at the Helsinki City Theater. Okko Leo’s comedy Ape Army was inspired by the Gamestop drug that became familiar with the meme stock phenomenon.

Flaubert’s the piece haunted Rinta-Panttila’s mind for five years. He is currently possessed by Thomas Mann Magic mountain.

“For three years it has been sitting on the bedside table, and I’m thinking about what to do with it, but I haven’t figured it out yet. I am not interested in a direct dramatization of the work.”

Rinta-Panttila says that she likes the tradition of absurd theater, which dresses up the question as a situation and does not present it directly.

“I don’t think so much that I tell something from the stage and everyone whines that this is exactly what happened. I’d rather ask what you think.”

In 2018, he directed a performance at Teatterikorkeakoulu Vigor. Kannukset winner of criticism Ilja Lehtinen the play dealt with eco-catastrophe and climate anxiety.

“It was a bit of a problem that hardly anyone who came to the Theater School to see the show disagreed with the claims of the show. Referring to the current political situation, we should find some connection outside our own bubble, create bridges. It’s a terribly dangerous idea that we would just isolate ourselves from each other.”