50 years old | Minttu Mustakallio: “I hate the saying that someone has worked hard from modest circumstances”

In his work, actor Minttu Mustakallio has wanted to be free and look for new challenges.

“Is it it Fur still alive?”

This question was asked immediately in the handshake Mint for Mustakalliowhen he worked in Sweden.

Last summer he spent SVT’s drama comedy Keep It Together filming, and in the winter of 2023 he acted in the Norbottensteatern.

Keep It Together Finnish money is also involved in the production of the series, so it can be expected that the series will also be available for viewing on Yle at some point.

“I was surprised that I was asked to join SVT’s series. Anagram, the producer of the series, is a terribly interesting production company, it also made a Swedish one With a thin thread -series, which I loved”, says Mustakallio.

“But it was depressing that [Jouko] Turkka was the only one the Swedes knew about Finnish artists,” Mustakallio gasps.

The neighbors didn’t seem interested in Finnish authors. It feels amazing from Mustakallio.

“They didn’t know a single contemporary Finnish theater maker or film director. When I came home from Sweden, I went to see all the performances of my colleagues and realized that we do make good theater in Finland.”

“ “Every once in a while it’s good to do something else, and at this point the other thing was acting in Swedish.”

Black Rock has been acting diligently in Swedish also in Finland in recent years. The first production in Swedish was by Svenska Teatern Peggy Pickitt ser Guds ansikte (Peggy Pickit sees the face of God) in 2017. by Roland Schimmelpfennig sharp tragicomedy dismantled Western man’s guilt and ambivalent relationship with Africa.

“It required a lot of work from me, but every now and then it’s good to do something else, and at this point that was acting in Swedish,” says Mustakallio.

He learned pronunciation from the recordings made of the play text by a Finnish-Swedish friend.

“We Finnish speakers talk a lot about not daring to speak Swedish. I stopped those talks when I realized that Finno-Swedes have the same feelings about Finland. I think it’s wonderful that we have two languages.”

Svenskan’s Swedish-language debut was followed by Lilla Teatern Märta Tikkanen Man kan inte våltas (You can’t rape a man) in 2020.

“Fortunately, I’m not easily pressured as an artist, otherwise I would probably be dead. After all, it was very exciting to perform Märta Tikkanen’s text when he himself was sitting in the front row in the premiere audience.”

The last performance in Swedish, which was also praised, was in Finland Själarnas ö – Island of souls at the Svenska Teatern in 2022.

The actor’s language repertoire is even wider. A year as an au pair in Paris, a visit to a flamenco dancer-godmother in Granada and a study exchange at the theater school in Barcelona increased Mustakallio’s language skills.

Minttu Mustakallio’s mother Mimmi Mustakallio died of cancer at only 57 years old. “That’s why I think it’s wonderful to live this long,” says Minttu Mustakallio.

Black Rock has been a freelancer almost his entire career. This choice also involves the need to always be on the edge of something new.

When he graduated from Teatterikorkeakoulu in 2000, he was invited to the National Theatre.

“Maria-Liisa Nevala asked me for an audition, and I was terrified because the Student Theater had an unwritten rule that you should never go for an audition.”

Mustakallio was negotiated a one-year “trial period”. Then another one.

“I did a lot of work, A dollhouse Nora and Niskavuorta, Molière and Dostoyevskybut after two years I realized that it’s not my thing to be on a mortgage,” he says.

“Even though I’m a safety-oriented person, as an artist I’m not. I’m not planning a career. It feels like being on a leash would block something. I appreciate iron professionals who can work with a mount, it takes a lot. However, what scares me are the mini-universes that are created in theaters when people work in the same building for a long time.”

Now Mustakallio has been visiting the National Theater for 20 years, and calls it his home theater.

In his mother, a singer Mimmi in Mustakallioshe has had a strong role model as a female artist.

“My mother supported me in everything. She was a strong feminist. Took a stand but didn’t put me in any frame”, Mustakallio praises.

The actor, who spent his childhood in Ylivieska, says that he and his single mother must have been a “special couple”. Mother and daughter went to museums and the theater a lot, all the way to Helsinki.

“In Ylivieska, there is a lot of lesta diolia, and I realized early on that it was not worth telling all the teachers about theater trips.”

Black Rock says that he took the composer academic who died in June as his guide Kaija Saariaho a plea for everyone’s opportunity for art.

“I hate the saying that someone has made an effort from modest circumstances, but it does apply to me. I have been able to practice art first and then study it and do my job. It should be possible for everyone in the future as well.”

He does not wish for any specific roles in the future. He does have another wish.

“I long for films about great women alongside men’s films. I’m waiting for when Ritva from ValkamaKaija from Saariaho or Lenita from Airisto let’s make a movie or a TV series.”