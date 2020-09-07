50 years outdated | Kati Hiekkapelto, identified for her detective tales, can partly thank her youth journey diaries for turning into a author

After the publication of the debut novel, Kati Hiekkapello’s bread work as a particular instructor turned into the creator’s on a regular basis life. The protagonist of the sand discipline novels is Anna Fekete, a police officer residing in northern Finland with roots in Serbia.

Writer Kati Hiekkapelto says he not too long ago modified the panorama. He nonetheless lived in Tenerife at the start of the 12 months, however was compelled to return to Finland by a coronavirus pandemic.

“I got here to Finland from there already within the spring. In the summertime, I returned for an additional month, emptied the cabin and extra, ”Hiekkapelto says on the telephone. Now Oulu, his hometown, has modified beneath his ft.

At first, the thought of ​​the Canary Islands appeared something however interesting, however the area stunned the creator. Nature, mild, heat and other people made an indelible impression. The thoughts would nonetheless return.

“I hung on the market rather a lot with road musicians and hippies residing in caves, for instance. I can say that it was enjoyable, fascinating and fairly totally different from life right here in Finland. ”

Sandbox life has been a transferring selection anyway. The street has taken us throughout Finland and the world. The detective author’s journey days, which accumulate a number of occasions a 12 months, have their very own chapter.

Three crime novels within the sand discipline have been translated into a number of languages. Along with Europe, Hiekkapelto has marketed its detective stalls all the way in which to the USA and New Zealand.

“We must always have gone to Colombia for a literary truthful within the spring in Colombia, however that too was canceled due to the corona.”

The creator’s profession additionally opened up partially by means of journey. The sand discipline saved a journey diary in its twenties on its interrail journey.

“I toured Spain, Portugal and I additionally went to Morocco, however it was fairly a horrible bend. There was a extremely unfriendly reception, there have been demise threats for most likely ten in at some point. Did not thoughts staying. However no extra about that. ”

Years later, he got down to define a fictional story based mostly on a diary. Actually, writing bought underway in my thirties, although writing and inventing tales had truly been a part of life since childhood. “I’ve many on this respect been a bit myöhäisherännäinen. However then I noticed that that is completely fantastic and I wish to write extra. ”

Debut novel Hummingbird (2013), bread work as a particular instructor modified the creator’s day by day life. One other novel Unprotected (2014) introduced Hiekkapello with the Wire of the Yr award. Nevertheless, he doesn’t contemplate himself a specific crime author.

“These books inform much more than simply that crime.”

The protagonist of the sand discipline novels is Anna Fekete, a police officer residing in northern Finland with roots in Serbia. The immigrant lady, because the central determine within the detective story, after all helps to face out from the lots, however there may be extra to it.

Kati Hiekkapelto, who lives in Oulu, secretly says that she is at present making ready a piece that isn’t a detective. A fourth crime novel can also be underway.­

The sand discipline says that he needed to create a protagonist who isn’t used to being a home detective. On the identical time, it additionally permits you to keep on with totally different matters and views, whether or not they’re constructive or nasty.

“Within the books, I describe the lives and ideas of immigrants in Finland, however they’re simply the lives and ideas of the folks in these books. I don’t like immigrants being bundled into one group. Nor am I an immigrant myself, and the books are usually not meant to offer any documentary image of it. ”

Nevertheless, the sand discipline has utilized its personal experiences in writing. He labored as a instructor of immigrant youngsters within the early 2000s and lived within the Hungarian territory of Serbia for a few years. The understanding of various cultures was additionally accompanied by the Hungarian language, which the creator speaks fluently.

Immigration is understood to be a subject that divides Finns. Does the identical lengthen to the detective viewers, will the creator obtain passionate suggestions?

“I haven’t obtained any sort of hate mail or something like that, which can be a bit of stunning. Plainly extra consideration is being paid to the immigrant themes in my books overseas. Perhaps it is as a result of immigration remains to be such a younger phenomenon in Finland. ”

Sand discipline says he’s secretly making ready a piece proper now that isn’t a detective. A fourth crime novel can also be underway, however he would not care to speak about it now. “Typically it is in beautiful Circulation, generally within the deepest hell with writing.”

Typically it does good to interrupt away from writing altogether. Then the Sand Subject digs out pencils and paints.

“Within the intensive writing section, drawing and portray is very nice. One can solely consider coloration, shapes and rhythm with out phrases. It does good on prime. The identical goes for nature, strolling barefoot. ”

The punk band because the singer of the bearded lady Parrakkaa additionally will get a counterbalance to writing. At a youthful age, punk meant rise up and questioning bourgeois life for Hiekkapello, these days extra tones of humor have come alongside.

“Punk means to me, above all, the braveness to reside a lifetime of its personal. One shouldn’t take oneself too significantly. ”