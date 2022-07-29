50 years old | Journalist-writer-musician Jean Ramsay has worked as both a dishwasher and a potato peeler – “I don’t feel any task is beneath me”

Interested in the rhythms and dynamics of words, Jean Ramsay ended up verbalizing his mother Laila Pullinen’s art as well.

In the courtyard there are fifty buildings, hundreds of years old oak trees, the grass is greening. Numerous sculptures spread across the landscape, many of them even taller than humans.

They were worked by a sculptor Laila Pullinen, and now their secrets are opened by a cap-wearing guide. The guests listen attentively, and go around to look at the work from the other side as instructed.

The guide is Jean RamsayPullinen and his spouse, a specialist in neurology Carl-Magnus Ramsay only child.

From the same Nissbacka estate, Jean went out into the world as a teenager, and here he returned at his mother’s request to help her. Now Jean works as the executive director and guide of a sculpture park and home museum that cherishes her mother’s work, and serves as the chairman of the Laila Pullinen Foundation.

Jean Ramsay has been told many times about the phases of his family. The father, who became an alcoholic due to his illness, died in 1994, the mother in 2015, in her son’s arms.

“Let her go, I’ll be fine soon,” I told her.

“I had convinced her by whispering in her ear that there was no need to fight anymore. I hugged and held. Laila took her last breath and left. The moment was turning point, the closest one has come to the miracle of life. Being born and dying are a lot the same,” Ramsay reflects.

“Father died at the age of 50, grandfather at the age of 54. I was always convinced that I wouldn’t live much longer.”

Jean Ramsay turns 50 next week.

“I’m a little surprised that I suddenly have a crisis right around this birthday. Somehow I feel that I have underachieved and have not achieved enough to turn 50. However, nowadays 50 is the new 30”, he laughs.

As a child Jean Ramsay lived in Paris. In Finland, he enrolled as a high school student from a French school, and at the same time joined the army “so that nothing would force him to return to Finland”.

He studied at the University of Edinburgh for two degrees, and has also lived in London.

“The dream was to be able to read and write, either in an academic context or outside of it. I admired beat writers, and I did my second degree in Scottish beat About Alexander Trocchi”, says Ramsay.

“Writing music has been closest to what I studied: interviews, collecting material, thinking about contents, connections and interpretations.”

Jean Ramsay’s focused music journalism has been read in e.g. About Rumba and Rhythm. He has also been founding the online media Nuorgam and Creat.

“For both, I have written just as hazy a vision as I wanted.”

Earnings have also led to exceptional works: Bob Dylan’s a large analysis of the new album was wanted for the record company’s website, Anssi Kela asked Ramsay to document his busy year into a book Within touching distance.

To the anthology Men – are there feelings? Ramsay composed an essay country musician From Jason Molina. He himself rejoices that Mirel Wagner got a record deal thanks to Ramsay’s blog post.

Ironically, Ramsay states that he has worked in “sunset fields”. In addition to music journalism, he worked for a long time as a record salesman in specialty stores in Helsinki.

“I was the last one to close the door on the Tunnel record,” he says, referring to the closing of the legendary movement.

Ramsay is driven to make his own music by the desire to write and understand himself.

“I am a perfectionist and a coward. As long as the candle is under the bushel, no one else can blow it out.”

So Ramsay has several albums worth of his own pre-mixed and unreleased material on the shelf.

The need Ramsay has not had the ability to make visual art himself.

“Sometimes I’ve mixed plaster, that’s it. From 1988 I started talking to Laila and writing about her art. Partly I verbalized contents that he had outlined, partly I made my own interpretations and built contexts.”

The artist appreciated his son’s views, even admired the way Jean was able to accurately outline things that Laila did instinctively and unconsciously.

“After exploring the world’s museums, I felt that I understood Laila’s art, which required both classicism and modernism to be taken over. It created a desire to help, which, however, is not based only on duty, but on genuine admiration and understanding,” Ramsay clarifies.

“Laila was a flawed person in many ways, but as an artist she is mercurial, inspiring, genius.”

The guided tours of the summer season to the sculpture park and home museum end at the end of August. During the winter, Jean Ramsay tries to finish Laila’s biography. He also plans to get Laila’s mother ready for publication The calm anti-war novel, and is preparing a large exhibition of his paintings.

“All work is valuable. I’ve washed dishes and peeled potatoes for a living, and I don’t feel that any task is below me due to, for example, my education.”

“A certain perpetual struggle for survival comes in mother’s milk. The opposite of an entrepreneur is a giver!”