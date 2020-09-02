50 years old | Jiri Geller makes sculptures that represent another reality

Sculptor Jiri Geller wants to make sculptures that look better than reality.

Sculptor Jiri Geller has also gained international acclaim, but at a young age he did not dream of such a career. His pop art springs from punk music and underground comics.

“A couple of years on the metal line of a vocational school made me want tidy indoor jobs, so I applied to the Lahti jeweler’s school. It was a school of crafts and not an art. I was a young antisocial stubborn, outsider and alienated from what should have been done there, ”Geller recalls.

The school, after all, had one course of art that began to unite the little ones at Geller’s head. “I realized that all materials are just atoms that I can use however I want.”

Geller also came across the book H. R. Gigerin repeat. Giger is known for his paintings in which the remains of strange creatures merge with machines. Movie monster Alien is designed by him. However, Geller became interested in Giger’s early sculptures.

“The paintings are great too, but in the early sculptures Giger had not yet found his own style. They had ready-made stuff that seemed to have come here from another world. ”

Chief Curator of the Museum of Applied Arts Kaj Kalin liked Geller’s thesis and guided by hand to apply for scholarships and other necessities in the artist’s career. Geller sang in the alternative band Isebel’s Wrestling and co-founded the ROR artist group.

Launched in 1998, the interdisciplinary ROR, or Revolutions on Request, gained worldwide fame. In 2003, it also established its own gallery in Kallio, Helsinki.

Geller made his own breakthrough with works that utilized Aku Ankka, among others. His autograph – or trademark – was also reminiscent Walt Disney similar. Now he thinks he left Disney behind.

“For me, Disney came from the underground, where those characters were used back in the 60s. There were a lot of them on the posters of hardcore bands in the 80s. Pop is a convenient way to say things, but no high culture and low can be distinguished. Pop art has started to get a little frustrating. ”

Smiley faces, balloons and astronauts also represent deceptively happy and light pop in Geller’s production. He makes his sculptures very well-groomed. The large amount of work involved in sculpture and the heaviness of the materials are not reflected in them. Black humor is evident. “However, my work is not pessimistic. I want to make art that looks better than reality. Usually, when I start, I know exactly what I want. Hundreds of hours of work are just the implementation of the image in my mind. ”

In Finland barely known pop-surrealism from California, although it suits at least two successful artists, along with Geller Katja Tukiainen.

Geller ran into pop surrealism in the early 1990s in Berlin on tour with the band Isebel’s Pain. He found the industry magazine Juxtapoz.

“Without that magazine, I would have been fucked. In the 90s, Finnish contemporary art seemed to have no room for me. Only Bonk reminded me of what I wanted to do. But now pop surrealism has become a huge cliché. ”

In America, pop surrealists have been repeating themselves for a long time, but Geller and Tukiainen have created their own worlds that have remained fresh. For Geller, the sculptures represent another reality.

“My works are ready in that world there somewhere, but it takes time to squeeze them into this world. When I choose a new topic, I know it can be on my desk for ten years. ”

Now Geller the studio has been conquered by crocodiles, which is coming to his next big show next year. A parimetric crocodile standing on its tail holds a balloon in its mouth – like a reminder of old work.

“It has been important to me that my work can be understood anywhere. I’ve strayed from pop. A crocodile is a brutal creature that is ready to hunt as soon as it is born and learns nothing. In my sculptures, it holds a delicate balloon in its teeth. ”

Graduated from a goldsmith’s school as a silversmith, Geller has never used precious metals, but crocodiles are cast in bronze. “It’s almost a precious metal,” he points out.

High culture and low cannot be separated, says Jiri Geller.­