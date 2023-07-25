50 years old | Jaakko Rytsölä was a young IT millionaire, but then bankruptcy and a judgment came – Now he takes them calmly

Jaakko Rytsölä founded his first business name at the age of 15. Today, his own band is a lifeline for him.

“I am always had a bit of a restless nature. More of a hands-on type of factor,” says the entrepreneur Jaakko Rytsölä.

Rytsölä, who is turning fifty, reckons that he has been an entrepreneur for more than half of his life. He founded his first business name already at the age of 15.

“We sold CDs to friends. That’s where it all started. Sometime in middle school, I had the idea for a while that black would become a telecommunications engineer, but I couldn’t wait to read.”

Cliché or not, but for Rytsölä, trying is a way of life and a way of looking at the world.

“Entrepreneurship has always been a bit like an idle place for me. That this and this thing couldn’t be done smarter.”

Many remember the Rytsölä brothers Jaakon and I gave from the it-drug of the turn of the millennium and the subsequent diving.

In 1995, they founded the internet service provider Data Link Connection, which later merged to become Saunalahti’s server.

In those days, iron was hot in the IT industry, and Rytsölät was also forging it. During the years of financial success, the brothers were known as young millionaires driving their Lamborghinis. There was money, and it was also wanted to show.

Rytsölä himself recalls that even though the brothers politely gave interviews to the media, that phase eventually lasted maybe half a year.

“There were invitations to chef wars all over the world, and they still come from time to time. At that time, we hired a communications agency to help us, and we thought that it was worth focusing only on what is related to career and business. There’s no way to control the public.”

“ “I stopped docketing then in 2008, and slowly life started moving forward.”

Then The it-bubble burst, and the value of Saunalahti’s shares melted. Jaakko Rytsölä filed for bankruptcy in 2003. In 2008, he received a suspended sentence for gross debtor dishonesty.

Rytsölä has often been asked in interviews about the successful years and the phases that followed them. The topic is covered, for example, by Yle tuore it-kupla.net-audio series. What does the period now look like from a distance?

“Seven fat years were followed by seven lean years,” Rytsölä states calmly.

Did those years change you?

“You bet. Of course, you can’t say that it was good when there were difficulties. But it’s clear that when you go through a rumba like that, you get stronger. And it’s good that I’ve got things sorted out. I stopped docketing then in 2008, and slowly life started moving forward.”

I ride there is a certain wave motion in trying to join. Sometimes everything seems to be rolling and you feel invincible, then there are moments when the problems pile up.

“I do have a good stress tolerance, but trying is still a rough game. You have to have hobbies, and you have to have a relationship and other relationships in order. Life has to be balanced, otherwise you burn the candle at both ends. Maybe going on a monkey rampage is suitable for younger people.”

Many things have been learned along the way. With age and experience, it has become clear to Rytsölä, among other things, that it pays to try in a group.

“I’ve been a bit of a sole proprietor. There is of course a lot of freedom when trying alone. But when difficulties arise, you are the one whose job it is to solve the problems. And there will always be difficulties.”

Rytsölä compares the situation to an escape room game. The comparison is not far-fetched, as he runs Truescape Oy, Finland’s largest chain of escape room games, along with his other businesses. He has also directed games himself.

“I have noticed that big groups always do better. You have to feed them less hints, because more ideas and solutions always arise in the group.”

“There is something magical about making your own songs. We are so close to feeling,” says Jaakko Rytsölä.

Today Rytsölän keeps busy with the software company Devolo, of which he is the CEO and founder. Everyday life is balanced by family life and hobbies, such as golf. In addition, Rytsölä is currently completing an ultralight aircraft license.

Music is also a strong part of Rytsölä’s life. As a youngster, she sang in the Cantores Minores and played the piano.

“When I moved to Kirkkonummi in 2010, I started playing the electric guitar. I thought I’d take over this guitar thing now, and I started taking singing lessons as well.”

Four years ago, Rytsölä founded the Länsiväylä band, of which he works as a singer-guitarist and one of the songwriters. The band has released one album, another is in the works, and the concerts are behind them.

The best thing is creating music from scratch together with bandmates and a producer.

“There is something magical about making your own songs. We are so close to feeling that way.”

Rytsölä describes his band as a soul hole.

“Last summer, there was a month’s break from training. I soon noticed that the stress was starting to rise. I had to quickly get back to messing around.”