50 years old | “Independence means freedom, but we don’t have it,” says Sámi director Katja Gauriloff

Katja Gauriloff’s Je’vida is the first full-length film in the Kolta Sámi language. It premieres next year.

It’s destiny irony that a film director from Koltsa Sámi Katja Gauriloff was born on Finland’s Independence Day, especially now, when the Sámi parliamentary law is being debated in the parliament.

“Independence means freedom, but we don’t have it. We don’t get to define who we are. It is incomprehensible if the law is not passed now. It has been chased for more than ten years. Young Sámi people don’t remember anything else. Monitoring the processing has taken strength,” says Gauriloff.

It saddens Gauriloff that information in the media is not always checked and even professors blurt out incorrect facts. He has diligently written to MPs.

“The Sami community is small. It, like all indigenous peoples, has a group identification, the fact that the group recognizes you as its own.”

Gauriloff grew up in Rovaniemi, which from the point of view of the Koltsa Sámi is already the south, an outside area. He studied film in Tampere.

It was a significant moment when he returned to his birthplace, Lake Sevettijärvi in ​​Inari. He was worried that the Koltsa Sámi people would not consider him one of their own.

“But when I told the names of my parents and grandparents, they said that we do know you. The name tells me who my parents and grandparents are. That acceptance felt really important.”

Since then, Gauriloff has adopted his Sámi name in his home region Kai’ssi U’lljan Ee’ll Katjawhich also tells about his ancestry.

Gauriloff movie Je’vida will be completed soon. It is the first full-length film in the Koltsa Sámi language. The language is highly endangered. Only 200–300 people speak it. Gauriloff is also just studying Koltta Sámi. He has already studied Northern Sami before.

Je’vida is a feature film, but in a way a continuation of Gauriloff’s documentary Kaisa of the moon forest (2016), which is about his great-grandmother. The new film was inspired by Gauriloff’s mother’s stories.

“My mother was hard to tell about her own childhood and youth when I was little. I have collected stories from other places as well. An acquaintance told how it was raining whitefish in Supru when he was born. Many stories are familiar to all Sámi. I have composed and dramatized them Je’vidan.”

Movie takes place in the 1950s and 1960s and in the present day. Gauriloff co-wrote it Niillas Holmbergin with.

The story is familiar to the Sámi, especially the forced Finnishization that the Finnish administration practiced after the wars. Sámi children were taken to schools where they were not allowed to speak their own language.

In the film, Gauriloff tells an interpretation of his mother’s story, in which the grandfather does not want to let the main character Je’vida go to public school to become Finnish, but prefers to keep him as his fishing buddy.

“My generation is the first that didn’t inherit Kolt Sámi as its own language. That’s why I’ve been dreaming about this movie for 15 years. The Sámi-speaking actors, from children to the elderly, are amateurs. The script was translated from Finnish, and there were always language experts on set.”

Lunar Kaisa of the forest -documentary received Jussi and other awards at festivals from Russia to Canada. That left Gauriloff fascinated by black and white. In that sense too Je’vida continue Kaisan traces.

Gauriloff would like to develop film narration closer to the ancient Sámi oral story tradition. Examples include Japanese horror films such as Masaki Kobayashi’s from Kwaidan (1964).

The road to the film of his dreams began at the age of five under his father’s arm, although he could not guess it for a long time. Little-Katja was watching Linkers on TV with her father.

“Already then I started to understand something about the points of view, when I wondered why in some films the whites were on the side and in others the Indians.”

Little Katja soon found her own way of making movies. He drew series of pictures on baking paper and presented them from a cardboard box with the help of a flashlight.

“I imagined that the pictures would be reflected on the wall. Little brother had to watch my performances. Based on my mother’s stories, I imagined conversations between the little girl and the old man. I told a lot of stories anyway, until elementary school cut it off.”

In my twenties Gauriloff dabbled in acting. He wanted to become a film major, but while studying, he noticed that filming was not enough. He studied to become a director. Gauriloff says that the film ended up being the first thing where he doesn’t feel like an outsider.

“It wasn’t necessarily even noticed at school that I’m Sami, but as a child many things can be enough to differentiate, being left-handed or the fact that I was always the smallest. But later, being an outsider has helped in making films, when you can look at things from a different angle.”

Gauriloff beat through with documents. First professional job A shout to the wind (2007) described efforts to preserve the traditions of the Koltsa Sámi.

The first long documentary Preserved dreams (2012), on the other hand, the subject was international: the journey of foodstuffs from the world to the can in a Finnish supermarket.

Gauriloff’s previous direction and first feature film Baby Jane (2019) was an adaptation Sofi Oksanen from the novel and took place mostly in Helsinki.

Mixed in documentaries and feature films, Gauriloff’s first full-length directorials have depicted other than Sámi people. He says that it was easier to get them funded than Sámi subjects.

“I still want to make documentaries, but for example Je’vidan it was easier to treat the subject as fiction. Sámi topics feel heavy because they are personal and always involve greater responsibility. But I make films for the Sámi people.”