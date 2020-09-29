50 years old | In Finland, selling is often perceived as a slap in the face, even though it is customer service, says private equity investor Kaj Hagros

Kaj Hagros founded his first company as a teenager. “One’s own benefits should not be kept stable.”

In my teens many think that all fun is forbidden and real life is only there in the future. That has nothing to do.

Kaj Hagros thought otherwise. He founded his first company, an import company specializing in electric guitar strings and effect pedals, when he was only a 15-year-old elementary school student.

In the mid-1980s, the world was not yet at the push of a button. Hagros contacted South Korean and Japanese music equipment manufacturers via fax and telegraph network. He went to present his products to Musiikki Fazer wearing his father’s suede jacket.

“It was just a button shop, but a very fun and educational experience,” Hagros recalls.

What does the story tell him about himself? “Yes, at least it says about creative willingness to experiment and executive ability. I was never the kind of young person who would have stayed on the buttocks to watch. In addition, I was fascinated by international trade and sales. ”

Sell Hagros really knows how. In an email he sends to the editorial, he extensively presents what he has done and offers numerous discussion topics for interview.

Not that there is not enough to talk about. Hagros ’career has cruised around the world. He has served as Nokia’s Sales Manager in Stockholm, as Sales Director at software company First Hop in Singapore and London, and as Fox Mobile’s Chief Operating Officer in Berlin. The resume is five pages long.

“While I was still studying, sales were seen as a bit of such a secondary function. Fortunately, no more. However, all business is, after all, a sale, ”Hagros says.

Can you sell in Finland?

“Historically, pretty bad. We have found the sale somehow embarrassing. The Finn feels easily bothered and wonders if I am now pushing something, even though a good seller is looking for solutions to the customer’s problem. It’s not the job of a vacuum cleaner dealer but customer service. Many talented entrepreneurs still don’t realize that even a fantastic product doesn’t sell on its own. Yes, it needs to be told. Their own benefits should not be kept stable. ”

From 2017 Hagros has worked as the Nordic CEO of the German private equity firm Redstone. In addition to his main job, he is the Chairman of the Boards of several companies and the Chairman and Coach of the Aalto University Alumni Network at the Startup Sauna, founded by Aalto University students and alumni.

Hagros says he sees himself as a “creative enthusiast”.

“However, I am at my best when the hand is a big open questions, which sought creative solutions. I’m not the kind of incumbent factory manager who optimizes the last percent and spins excel curves. ”

For Hagros, work has always been a big part of life. He admits to being ambitious and forward-looking. However, not a workaholic. Hagros says he doesn’t think of himself as a particularly disciplined person. “Rather, I’m drifting häröilijä.”

Can you focus?

“I would say that I am a good funtsimaan. But if concentration means having to repeat something from year to year, then I get bored. You can’t be creative at all if the teats are full all the time. There has to be a lot of time to think. ”

Hagrosin In Finland’s opinion, the preconditions for entrepreneurship are world-class: the education system is in order, setting up a company is “super-easy” and the support networks are comprehensive. According to Hagros, this is not always understood in Finland.

So we’re complaining in vain? “Well, maybe a little,” he admits.

“But complaining isn’t just a bad thing. I think it is good that we dare to say our own opinions. This is not the case in the American work culture, for example. In addition, Finns are good at not putting the whole band into working life. There is also time for hobbies and other important things. ”

To Hagros himself my favorite hobby is music in addition to alumni activities. In that field, too, he is not content with the least.

In the late 1990s, Hagros discussed with his bandmates how nice it would be to play at festivals. This is how the Räyhärock Festival began. The first event was held at a friend’s cottage in Ekenäs. The stage served as the cottage terrace.

60 guests arrived. He was booked as the main performer Michael Monroe.

Wouldn’t less have been enough?

“Well, I’ve always wanted that things go forward and grow. Unfortunately, with age, the ability to throw in seems to decrease slightly. I would still argue that at the level of thinking, I still lack a sense of self-defense. ”