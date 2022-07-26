50 years old | “I don’t really listen to music,” says musician Anssi Kela

Anssi Kela’s life has revolved around music, although she doesn’t always care about it that much.

MUSIC TOO you can almost smell it. Dozens of guitars, basses and keyboards hang on the walls of the basement studio. Audio cables are criss-crossing here and there, and the seat parts of the studio benches are frayed after hard use.

Is this what a passionate music lover looks like?

The master of the house grunts in pain.

“Yes, many musicians say that music is as important to them as breathing. Like a way of life,” says Anssi Kela.

“I don’t feel that way. I don’t even really listen to music. I don’t care what music is released these days.”

“Most of my time is spent watching YouTube.”

OPINION is surprising from a man who seems to have framed his whole life around music. Kela is a hit artist who has sold hundreds of thousands of records and is a multi-awarded and recognized music professional who composes, writes, plays, records and produces his own records.

Why did he want to be a musician?

Kela laughs and replies that she had no choice. The capacity and know-how was reportedly not enough for anything else. He graduated in the spring of 1991. After that, the only school he attended was a driving school.

Coil says that cursing simply doesn’t suit his character. That’s why he doesn’t think he’s very talented as a musician either. Kela states that she has some natural talent for playing, but has never taken it to the “next level”.

“I have skated forward with just basic talent. I’ve always been really bad at training purposefully, I can’t read sheet music, and I’m completely missing any kind of theoretical basis,” he lists.

“My head is so soft.”

MODEST at least he can be.

In fact, Anssi Kela is an exceptionally versatile and visionary music maker who has managed to write several songs that have become classics. Among other things, such evergreens as Goof off, In the park, 1972 and A restless girl.

Few guitar virtuosos can do that.

This is acknowledged by Kela itself.

“I can do a lot of things a little, but I can’t do anything very well. There has been enough interest in just realizing myself and making the kind of music that comes out of me.”

Kela describes making music as largely playing for him. He says that he often approaches the songs in a pastiche-like way and through mental images: first he gets excited about a song by another artist – usually one of his childhood favorites – and starts building his own version of the song next to it.

You can also hear it.

In Kela’s songs, it is easy to distinguish echoes from, for example, Duran Duran About Michael Jackson and About Bruce Springsteen. Published in the spring Northern lights-single refers to U2’s 1983 New Year’s Day to the song.

Is it is there an Anssi Kela sound?

“It’s something I’ve never worried about. I’ve never tried to stick to it. But I definitely have a recognizable way of writing lyrics and melodies. As the author, it sometimes hurts a little. You wonder if it will always be the same.”

“Other artists are born with their own voice and are really personal right from their first recordings. It was a longer march for me. I just had a realization I’m rambling when writing songs. There seemed to be something special about them. In a way, the core of Anssi Kela.”

COIL says he has relaxed in his older age. He says that up until a few years ago, he tried to protect his privacy with an almost militant fervor and would have considered it an impossible idea to invite a journalist to his own home.

Now the grip has loosened. Kela states that as a public figure and performing artist, she is significantly more outward-oriented than at the beginning of her solo career, although being the center of attention still does not feel completely normal to her.

Contact with the public is still more natural.

“It’s probably hard for many to believe how shy and withdrawn I really am. I’ve deliberately wanted to cross many thresholds of shame, for example, when it comes to being on stage. I’ve been going all the time towards that kind of complete liberation and more and more corny stuff,” says Kela.

“It gives a pretty good feeling.”