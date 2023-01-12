50 years old | Harri Moisio always talks too much at work, but in his free time he doesn’t really care about the company of others

Through his television work, Harri Moisio has in the last few years gained a reputation as a special agent for relationships and an experience expert in Single Life.

Lived early spring 1990, when Harri Moisio signed up for an assistant course at Radio Suomen Saloon.

In the mind of the seventeen-year-old high school boy, amazing future prospects flashed: soon he would get comfortable pocket money, get to meet interesting people and do real work as a journalist.

It all felt exotic and wonderful.

However, he could not have foreseen that three decades later he would become a relationship specialist who analyzes partner swapping in a popular reality series and lectures on the legality of single life in interviews with women’s magazines.

“Yeah, not really,” says Moisio.

“When I was hosting a radio show for the first time, I could not have guessed that I would be commenting on television about the relationship turmoil of people who will not be born until ten years from now. That would have sounded absurd.”

Harry Moisio has worked as a radio professional for most of his life. In the first half of his career, he worked as a host and program manager at local Finnish radio stations until he moved to the national Radio Rock in 2006.

It’s Thursday morning. Moisio welcomes the guests in the lobby of Sanomatalo, directs them to the back of the studio space and sits down on a bench. The working day is beginning to be patted.

“I have given what can be given”, Moisio announces.

“It wasn’t much.”

Moisio is a supliik man. He babbles excitedly throughout the interview, laughs every now and then, and continues to giggle even after the tape recorder is turned off. You get a picture of him as a relaxed and direct person.

That’s why it’s confusing to hear that Moisio doesn’t really care about other people’s company. He says that he meets his acquaintances “very rarely”, and that he avoids social situations in his spare time. He describes his lifestyle as closed.

He clarifies that people are not really repulsive to him, he just enjoys his own company a lot.

“I like to be a face at work and talk to people. I haven’t had a manager yet who wouldn’t have pointed out that my speaking parts are way too long for the radio. But I don’t really have anything to do with anyone in my spare time,” says Moisio.

“There is clearly a contradiction here.”

Yet what seems more contradictory is that in the last few years Moisio has gained a reputation as a special agent for relationships and as an experience expert in Single Life. The main reason for the image is the love reality show Temptation Island Suomi.

Moisio has worked as a commentator on the program, i.e. the so-called “analysis uncle”, since 2018. He is also a published author Henriikka Rönkkönen with vaginal dialogue- and Penis dialogue– audio books that talk about singleness, sexuality, dating and gender roles.

The media is also interested in Moisio’s views. In interviews, he has been asked more and more often to share his opinions on dating culture and the secrets of bachelor life.

Moisio’s situation is confusing.

“It certainly seems strange that we are interested in the opinions of a fifty-year-old, medium-fat uncle who spends all his time traveling alone and definitely goes on dates less often than average,” he reflects.

He still doesn’t want to complain. Moisio says he lives the life of a privileged person. He does a job that is well paid and very physically demanding. He cannot at all understand his colleagues who complain in public about the burden of the morning shifts.

“Once, an afternoon newspaper called and asked for tips on how to wake up. I replied that the alarm clock sounds, it’s an absolutely insane invention. It wakes you up once and for all.”

“My comment was never published.”

Television Moisio still says he was surprised by the strength. Although he had hosted one of the country’s most listened-to radio morning programs for years, it was only with television publicity that he became a “real celebrity”, recognizable from the street scene and approached with a variety of contact requests.

“There are those that are a bit more special…”, Moisio reveals.

What kind?

“Well, such direct suggestions maybe. That feels flattering, but also a little weird at the same time. When an unknown person sends such a straightforward message, and with their own picture and name, it makes you think that you can be god…”

Moisio laughs.

“There’s always something a little scary about it.”

Nelonen, which presents Radio Rock and Temptation Island Finland, belongs to the same Sanoma group as Helsingin Sanomat.