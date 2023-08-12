50 years old | Hanne Aho: Trump’s disdain for the media weakens trust in politicians and thus in democracy

Hanne Aho is the first female president in the hundred-year history of the Finnish Association of Journalists. For him, journalism and democracy are inextricably intertwined.

“Only dead over my body.”

That’s how he answered Hanne Ahowhen he was invited to become the chairman of the Finnish Journalists’ Association in 2013.

A colleague from Suomen Kuvalehti, Tuomo Lappalainen, however, was a good persuader. He already had previous experience: Lappalainen had talked Aho into applying for the position of Otavamedia’s chief representative in 2003 and for the position of chairman of Suomen Aikakauslehden’s editors’ union in 2010.

Even though Aho was reluctant to apply for the presidency of the Journalists’ Association, he denies that he regretted it even for a moment. In January of the current year, the third term at the head of the association began.

In the 100-year history of the Union of Journalists, Aho is the first female president. However, she has never been able to think of herself through gender.

“I was raised to be brisk and brave. I understood that femininity is a value only when many women came after my election to say that it’s great that we finally have a woman in charge.”

What is important to the president of the Finnish Journalists Association is the union’s internal strength. “Organizational work is such that blocks and internal conflicts easily arise. I try to soften them. Our strength is in unity,” says Hanne Aho.

Journalistic work became familiar to Aho as a child. A mother who worked as a municipal politics reporter at Helsingin Sanomat Kaija Aho wrote at home. As a child, the sound of a typewriter meant security to Aho. That’s how you knew mom was home.

The ministers calling her mother became familiar by name, and Aho followed politics with interest from a young age.

“For some reason, however, I decided that I would never become a journalist.”

However, journalist Aho came.

“ “In today’s working life, you have to limit what you do. We don’t have time to be civilized enough.”

Graphically trained as a designer, Aho has a surprising basic education. He went to Aito’s middle school for home economics.

At boarding school, she learned to weave on a loom, milk cows, cut down trees and pluck chickens.

“The benefit of that is that you don’t put your finger in your mouth under any circumstances.”

Aho has rolled up his sleeves and tackled everything early. When she graduated from Kallio high school, she was already the mother of a small baby. She ran for the Sipo municipal council as a new mother just after turning 19. He sat in the council as a representative of Sdp in 1993–2014.

In addition to childcare and council work, Aho continued his Russian studies at the Open University, which he started at Kallio high school. He regrets that since then the practice of Russian has stopped.

“Generally, in working life these days, you have to limit what you do, and everything that would support understanding becomes less available. We don’t have time to be civilized enough.”

Clearing had a 15-year career at Suomen Kuvalehti. He was asked to work there as a graphic artist directly from Pekka Halonen’s academy in 2001. “Suomen Kuvalehti was my school of journalism.”

At the same time, the beginning of the media revolution hit. As Otavamedia’s chief confidant, Aho was able to see how the industry’s resources were reduced.

“When I started, the newsrooms only talked about journalism. Gradually, the topic of the economy came to the top of the discussion agenda. Fear and uncertainty about the future grew and cynicism reared its head.”

He says that he has thought about fear a lot, even though he himself is not prone to it. For him, fear defines too much of what we do.

“Many times society feeds fears, paints pictures of threats, that all kinds of terrible things can happen, and does not give faith in the future.”

Clearing describes himself as a “democracy fan”. It is about democracy both in the chairman’s work to improve the position of freelancers and in increasing media support.

“Better media support would guarantee the accessibility of journalism, and equality between those doing journalistic work with different employment relationships is democracy.”

Now new phenomena are challenging journalism.

“We are strongly in such a development that the media is made a party. When a message broker publishes some information through generally accepted journalistic principles, it is assumed that it is published because they want, for example, to overthrow the government,” says Aho.

“This is a very Trumpian way of belittling and weakening the media. It also weakens trust in policymakers and thereby in democracy and civil society.”

One for him, the remedy would be to open up better in the media the principles by which journalism is done.

Aho himself longs for more stories that explain the world, investigative journalism.

“Journalism nowadays is based too much on very short-term reporting. I argue that the frenetic nature of news coverage, coupled with the clamor of social media, has made it harder for people to form a worldview because it is pieced together from such small pieces. It’s easier to jump into a small piece of news and get an emotional reaction from it than to read a long story and reflect on the thoughts it evokes.”

It all goes back to democracy.

“Journalism has a strong civilizing function, and Civilization is part of democracy.”