50 years old | Funders hope to beat and dock, but director Klaus Härö is on different lines: “Even the toughest events must be in proportion to what the film is about”

Klaus Härö is interested in why a person ends up where he is.

Klaus Härö remember how the mother sometimes suggested when she was doing the dishes that the boy could not even become a Finnish language teacher instead of a film director.

Of course to remember. There is hardly anything more important than a parent-child relationship.

“But it never occurred to me,” Härö says. “The movies hit me at the age of 11-12. It felt like if I could just deal with that art form, that would be the best. ”

He has received. Although the only child in the lower middle class home was certainly not encouraged into the arts.

“But not forbidden,” Härö explains. “The style was to try it now, if you have to.”

Yes there was, a terrible whimper to get to tell stories in pictures. Now the director has seven feature films behind him – and in each, the distance between parents and children emerges in some way.

Another reason to why the job of a teacher didn’t even occur in mind was linguistic. Or bilingualism, anyway.

“It was at these angles here in Pappilanmäki that when we played as a child, the language was changed all the time,” Härö recalls. “When you didn’t know a word in Finnish, you borrowed it from Sweden, and vice versa. Neither language was properly spoken. ”

Even as a high school student, finding words caused problems.

“I feel connected to this bilingual world in Porvoo.”

He does not refer to lordship.

“Now thinkthat Porvoo is pretty, nice and wonderful, ”Härö sums up the images of tourists. “But it wasn’t that in my childhood.”

At that time, some even hoped to roll the entire old and dilapidated district off valuable plots in the way of new construction.

“It was pretty grim. Leaking tin ceilings, carpets in the windows to combat frost in winter, pults and stray cats. Then in the 1980s, the ‘rich people of Helsinki’ began to change here, as my father said, ‘everyone comes and takes’. Good thing they came: the houses got a little paint on their surface. ”

He himself “went to turn” for ten years in Helsinki because of his studies. There was no drama involved in returning to the city of childhood.

“My wife is here too. It was obvious that this is home. The return only meant that the home clothes were put on again. ”

Of course, one could not know what life would be like.

“When I was the only child myself, the fatherhood of five children is a new learning for me.”

In life and after all, movies are always about choices: will you stay on the old track or will you start with a new one?

“When I read manuscripts, I always ask two questions: is the content such that I can work on it for a couple of years. The other is whether this particular story is one that deserves to be told in pictures. ”

According to Härö, the funny conversation is suitable for listening and maybe even for literature, but throwing a flap that entertains with the film has nothing to do.

“Anna Heinämaan scripted Swordsman takes place in Soviet Estonia, and into the gloom caused by foreign power arrives a ballet-like beautiful sport, fencing. I wanted to see the visuals that arise from that contradiction, to make those images. ”

Härö speaks of childlike enthusiasm. The filmmaker is like a guest arriving at an antique shop, opening the curtains, blowing the dust and showing how beautiful the old objects inside the twilight and dust really are.

Something wakes up.

Ideal According to Härö, it is when absolutely all the elements in the film tell the same story: staging, costume, description, lighting, possible music and so on.

“That’s what I strive for,” he says. “My own films haven’t yet come to the feeling that here this is now: perfectly intact. I am moving towards the viewer being able to fully believe what they see, to step into it. ”

And specifically without any artificial drama.

“The financial side is often asked if there could be a bit of a hack and dock in this movie right now. But you can’t when the subject is, for example, speechlessness or fear of intimacy. Even the toughest events have to be in proportion to what the film is about. ”

In the movie Mail to the priest Jacob it was essential to reach a world of stagnation. It could not be filled with events and words.

Bullshit says women magazines meet to ask what she does. “Yeah, I don’t do yoga,” he laughs. “I’m so old a man of the people.”

And then more seriously:

“There is no room for hobbies in this life. All the time that work does not take belongs to the family. ”

Miraculously, there is no need to think about organizing anniversary parties because of the epidemic.

“Coffee between the family,” Härö says. “Then I take out the flip chart and walk my children through 50 years of my 50 years, whether they listen or not. But at least they have had a chance to know where I was at what time and what I did. ”

In his latest, personal film Life after death the big questions go completely unspoken after the mother dies and the small ones get huge proportions with the father

It is already 25 years since the director’s mother died and five of her father.

“However, there are still times when I would like to turn around and ask where you were then and what you did. And that you decided or drifted? ”

“It’s endlessly interesting why a person ends up where he is.”