50 years old | Frustrating? Yes and often, Greenpeace forest expert Matti Liimatainen says

Matti Liimatainen has been working for forest protection for more than three decades.

Matti Liimatainen is sorry. It would be nice for the forest expert of the environmental organization Greenpeace to tell in a relaxed birthday interview how forestry has changed for the better in the more than thirty years during which he has been working for forest protection.

“But unfortunately it’s not.”

There is still too little protected forest, the prevailing felling method is clear-cutting, the forest sector tries to replace protected areas by leaving lonely half-timbers standing in felling holes, and there is still a very hostile atmosphere for conservation and alternative ways of doing things, Liimatainen lists.

The talk of responsibility may have increased, but in the end the same contradiction prevails between words and actions. So we may talk about the importance of old forests, but at the same time we are ready to cut them down.

“And forest protection work is basically detecting and highlighting those contradictions.”

“ You have to do what you have to do, Liimatainen insists.

If once the same twist goes on year after year, so you never get frustrated?

“Yes, and often.”

But what has to be done, Liimatainen insists. Besides, according to his own calculations, he is still on the plus side. There have been so many protected forests over the years, and every one of them is important.

“There are thousands and thousands of hectares of them, in which I myself have been involved. That’s also where they stay.”

Liimatainen has a collection of ready-made felling plan maps that were never realized, and next to them are conservation decisions and maps of realized protected areas. There are big and small successes in the group.

As the brightest crown, Liimatainen mentions Sodankylä’s Peurakaira, which includes, among other things, more than 40 kilometers of old forest and swamp, which you can walk in one direction. It was cleared from logging as a result of long work in 2010.

“Getting it from logging to peace is the result of our work and that of the Sámi reindeer herders. Our cooperation has been really important.”

Matti Liimatainen does not feel that he corresponds to the stereotypical nature conservationist. “But there are many of us on the train.”

Sticky fondly remembers how the forest protectors and reindeer herders found each other, even though at the beginning it seemed that there was more to reconcile between the ways of thinking. However, the protection of the old forest was an important interest for both.

Uncut, the forests are valuable pastures for reindeer, as they contain plenty of natural food. Logging endangers the reindeer’s food supply, and thus they hinder the reindeer husbandry industry.

The forest protectors were able to use the same arguments that the forest industry was used to beating on the table.

“The forest industry was upset that the conservation side started to point out that the uncut forest also has economic and employment value. It didn’t fit the story they were telling.”

See also United States American soldiers stepped on the plane not knowing where to take them - It's almost impossible to get a soldier to tell what he's really thinking Along with the future of Mets, Matti Liimatainen says that he is concerned about Ukraine. We could work more energetically in that area as well, he says.

My own Liimatainen was awakened to forest protection as a teenager when he joined Kuopio’s young lovers of nature.

“It’s the same nature club that Martti Ahtisaari too happened when I was young.”

A dive into the deep end followed. Liimatainen participated in his first conservation project when he was 14–15 years old. It was the Talaskanka forest on the border of Pohjois Savo and Kainuu. There were demonstrations and other things, and the events were discussed in court as well. Worked as a lawyer for patrons Matti Wuori.

“And since I was involved as a minor, there were officials from the social welfare office there to make sure everything went well.”

From those times arose the desire to correct grievances, Liimatainen says.

“Forest issues started to be on the back burner anyway, and somehow that line was chosen.”

In addition to addressing grievances, nature itself motivates the protector. Over the years, Liimatainen has seen incredible aspects of Finnish nature. Frankly speaking, it saddens him that not all Finns get to see those places.

“Last time, a couple of weeks ago, I visited the completely natural, multi-hundred-year old forests in Salla, which are being cut down sadly.”

Sticky does not feel that he corresponds to the stereotypical nature conservationist. He has land, forest and greenhouse, cars, clearing and chainsaws. It hardly matches everyone’s idea of ​​a nature conservationist, he says.

“But there are many of us on the train.”

Along with the future of the forests, Liimatainen says that he is concerned about Ukraine. Grievances related to war are difficult to accept.

We could work more energetically in that area as well, Liimatainen says and takes, for example, the coal trains from Russia to Finland stopped by Greenpeace activists. Paying attention to things is the first step to change.

“There are also many contradictions associated with the war in Ukraine. Finland still trades with Russia, contrary to what people might think.”

Ukraine there has been a lot to think about because Liimatainen spends a lot of his free time in Estonia.

“I understand the Estonians’ attitude towards Russia.”

Liimatainen from Estonia acquired a log house from the 1930s years ago.

“I got it with the idea that I could get out of these forest jobs.”

Around the house, he has gradually bought land and forest, a bit like a buffer zone in case of logging.