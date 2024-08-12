50 years old | From the defense forces to Lord’s bombardier and the entertainment business – “Jumping alone is not enough”

50 years old|When Tommi Niemi shot pyro effects at Lordi’s Eurovision, he was also in the service of the Defense Forces. Since then, there has been enough to do in the entertainment and event industry.

When Lordi won the 2006 Eurovision Song Contest with the song Hard Rock Hallelujahwas also involved in the five-a-side final in Athens Tommi Niemi. He had many job roles: he had been the band’s tour manager for several years, and in the wise he answered Markku Aalton with pyrotechnics.

Even though everything went well for hundreds of millions of TV viewers, behind the scenes there was enough adjusting until the last seconds.

The work of dozens of performers and a total of hundreds of people had been trained into a smooth continuum during multi-day rehearsals. Niemi had looked for a place for himself and the briefcase-sized launch table for show explosives, from where he could see the stage, and reserved a chair for himself and a platform for the launch table.

But now they were nowhere to be seen! There was only a Greek security guard who looked to see what kind of man would come here to wonder!

“From somewhere, the technical director of the entire event came to the scene and told the guy that everything is fine: ‘Don’t touch him,'” Niemi recalls.

A place for him had to be found quickly, because the 56-second long Finnish postcard video was already playing. Without the pyrotechnic effects, Lord’s performance would seem more subdued than planned.

“I noticed a little further away a green festival-type trash can with a lid. The security guard realized I needed it and put it in place. I checked the place, yes-this-works, I put the debris of the launch table on top of the cover. When the red light on the FIRE button turned on, I also switched the pre-programmed battle mode back to me. It’s about to leave, damn it.”

The HRH tattoo was taken by four members of the Finnish Eurovision delegation after Lord’s Hard Rock Hallelujah won the 2006 Eurovision Song Contest.

According to Tommi Nieme, the tattoos from the Hohto and Big Lebowski movies attract a lot of attention. “Surprisingly often, another middle-aged man comes to show his own matching tattoo.”

TO THE STORY condenses many aspects of Tommi Nieme. First of all, everything has happened to him. He also knows how to tell about events colorfully. In addition, he has done many kinds of work even at the same time – still Eurovision during that time he not only worked for Lord but also as a lieutenant in the navy.

When Lord had enough to export after the visas, Niemi resigned from the permanent service of the defense forces.

One could imagine that the precision required of a professional soldier has opened up opportunities for Nieme to work in music patterns, because artists are not necessarily known specifically for their punctuality.

“Just being smart is not enough,” Niemi clarifies.

“One must also have the ability to think about the emotional activity led by music.”

So how did a soldier become a professional in the music and events industry? Niemi acknowledges that, saying that “one thing led to another” – and then it’s time for the story again.

Niemi works at the Olympic Stadium as a project and communication coordinator. Duties include, among other things, hosting guests at events.

NATIONAL DEFENSE became interested in Nieme when he was in middle school, when his older brother, who was eight years older than him, was studying at a cadet school. During his high school years, the young man from Kauhava then applied for the first preparatory course for voluntary national defense training organized in South Ostrobothnia.

“The organizers thought for a long time whether to let me on the course. Usually, people applied for it only after military service.”

Niemi was able to attend lectures, field exercises and, among other things, get to know the garrisons. As a result, Niemi was in a historic situation already 12 years before Lord Eurovision: he had completed six days of refresher training before he had even started military service in 1994.

“ “Back then, you kind of had to play with pyros. You had to know the songs and shoot with the right shots.”

Peninsula had a good time in the army, because he applied to Lappeenranta’s National Defense Academy and then to Helsinki’s Naval Academy.

The Niemi also has plenty of stories about service after this, for example with Helsinki-class missile boats. Let’s leave them unsaid in this lack of abundance and content ourselves with mentioning the nickname of the narrow-built and fast missile boat.

“The Vomiting Simulator.”

DEFENSE FORCES the path to Lord’s blaster and other jobs in the music and event industry was perhaps surprising in its twists and turns, but logical in retrospect.

While serving in the defense forces, Niemi completed training as a pyrotechnician. At the turn of the millennium, he was already doing “pyro gigs” among other things To DarudeEppu for Normal and Yö group.

“Nowadays, explosives can be programmed in advance. But then you kind of had to play with pyros. You had to know the songs and shoot with the right shots.”

This was successful, and when the action with the Lord was otherwise rough, Tomi Putaansuu i.e. Mr. Lordi asked Nieme to handle the tour manager duties as well.

Its since then, Niemi has worked as a program manager for SK Ravintoloi and On the Rocks, among others.

Legends emerge from those times as well, for example, how someone else got the idea to book an actor as a “performer” at the RMJ festival by Pamela Andersson – and how this ended up both on stage and owning festivals Blacksmith “Grandpa” I will with for a boat ride.

In recent years, Niemi has worked at the Olympic stadium. His title is project and communication coordinator, and his duties include, among other things, hosting guests at events.

They have stories to tell.

What would you tell your 20-year-old self?

“Don’t whine. Stick to what you think. Fear away.”