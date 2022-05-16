50 years old | Free roaming became the brand of Miapetra Kumpula-Natri – now she is nominated for a UN mission

European shoulders are needed to manage technology and digitalisation, says Miapetra Kumpula-Natri, MEP.

Brussels

Miapetra Kumpula-Natrilla (sd) has a clear profile as a Member of the European Parliament: he is a digimep in the European Parliament who wants to tame technology to work for the good of man – and not the other way around.

In her first term, she became Madame Roaming.

As rapporteur for Parliament’s committee report, Kumpula-Natri played a key role in the negotiations when the EU agreed on 2017 roaming regulations, ie free roaming when an EU consumer goes abroad.

“Well, it was kind of branding here. But the fun is that if someone at a congested train station on their way to Strasbourg starts talking and asks what you MEPs do, you can mention roaming. It is an example of things that cannot be dealt with nationally but must be agreed at European level. ”

Russian the attack on Ukraine at the latest made clear the value of European unity and common decisions. For Finland, it also means a historic decision to apply for NATO, which already includes 21 other EU countries.

Kumpula-Natri is currently in favor of accession. He hasn’t always been – he says he has been part of the school since youth politics, which says the need for militarization is less if foreign policy is handled really well.

“Personally, I felt that NATO was not needed. However, last winter, even before February, it seemed better to be involved than not. ”

Viewed from Brussels, NATO looks like a Western and democratic community, which, according to Kumpula-Natri, is easy for Finland to run into.

In the second During his tenure, Kumpula-Natri consciously decided to make a “new start” and expand his field of work to international affairs. He is a member of, inter alia, the Committee on Industry, the Committee on International Trade and serves as Vice-Chair of Parliament’s Committee on Relations with the United States.

“I do the same things as in the first season, but I try to apply for slightly wider patterns,” Kumpula-Natri describes.

When the EU Parliament set up a temporary committee to set out the development of artificial intelligence, he also sat there as vice-chairman. According to Kumpula-Natri, Parliament’s conclusions can be summarized as meaning that artificial intelligence is not a technology but a policy.

In the second period, Kumpula-Natri has also consciously emphasized the promotion of issues important to Finland, from the conditions of winter shipping to forest regulation. It is now easier to know people from all over, including the EU Commission that makes bills.

“In the first season, I went through Finnish acquaintances and networks, and now there has been the courage and maturity to build pan-European networks.”

In the European Parliament playgrounds do not come by themselves, but require networking, experience, and appreciation from others.

“I pushed myself into it. In Parliament, the work is much more collective when acting in committees and groups. Here the matter is taken over, written, influenced. You can leave handprints here. ”

Kumpula-Natri was very familiar with EU affairs from the Parliament, where he was a Member of Parliament for three terms. Throughout that time, he sat on the Grand Committee on EU Affairs, most recently as chairman.

“This EU career seems really prepared, even if it hasn’t been.”

Presently Exciting moments are going on at Kumpula-Natri. He is the candidate for the Finnish government and other Nordic countries to be the UN technology ambassador, coordinating the UN’s ever-expanding interest in digital issues.

“It has been at the heart of my work here, and the ambassador is a person in need of political vision.”

Kumpula-Natri is one of the candidates interviewed, and the UN Secretary-General will make his selection shortly. If Kumpula-Natri is elected, there will be a big change in life ahead: resigning from parliament and moving to New York to run the office of technology ambassador.

According to Kumpula-Natri, many also liked the fact that there is a candidate for engineering in the Nordic countries. He graduated from Finland’s first English-language engineering line in Vaasa.

Beyond Kumpula-Natri is not planning now. The next EU parliamentary elections are in June 2024.

“Now that the parliamentary elections are a year from now, people are starting to ask about all the elections. This is the midway point and the busiest time for the legislature, so it is a little too early to think about the future. ”

The Kumpula-Natri family lives in Finland, and he himself stays at the hotel in Brussels at least for the time being. During the corona pandemic, work could be done remotely, but now Parliament has gradually returned to working closely. Travel and visits are also starting to increase.

European Union has just completed major draft laws, the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act, which tighten regulations for large companies in the digital sector.

A new data law is also coming to improve the position of consumers and small businesses and their right to control their own data.

According to Kumpula-Natri, this is a policy of the future that requires European shoulders.

“He who has the latest technology also rules the world. In the end, it is a question of what is the European model of society that we want to stick to. ”