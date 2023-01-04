50 years old | For Jonna Tervomaa, publicity is a bubble that he has never wanted to jump into completely

Tervomaa is currently working on her new album and at the same time writing a book about her own life.

Photographer to point out Jonna to Tervomaa, that this looks sad in the picture. Should I try something else? Even with a smile?

The singer finds the comment a bit annoying. He replies that the image is perfectly fine to have hope and good humor, but he doesn’t want to appear overly happy. It doesn’t feel like it now.

“I don’t want any horrible smile.”

CAFE Tervomaa laughs at the table. He says he’s generally an open and lively person, but giggling is not his thing. Like not really anything that doesn’t feel inherently my own.

That’s how he says he’s always been.

At the beginning of her singing career, stubbornness led to many problematic situations. Even at the end of the 1990s, female artists were expected to talk openly about their dating and family relationships in interviews and to appear on album covers in a well-established way: smiling happily or flirting erotically.

None of the alternatives suited Tervomaa. He systematically refused to talk about his private life or settle into any role predetermined by the record company. By doing this, he believes he has created a reputation for himself as a difficult person.

“I’ve heard stories afterwards that journalists have talked to each other that ‘oh you have an interview with Tervomaa, nothing will come out of it’.”

“All publicity should have been received with gratitude and a smile. The way I was met back then seemed terribly old-fashioned and closed-minded. It was a kind of constant fencing, and I must have thought that I was a terrible opponent.”

NO the dark sides of publicity, on the other hand, are nothing new. Tervomaa became famous for the first time at the age of ten in 1983 after winning the Autumn tune competition with his hit Minttu and Villewith which he became the most famous child star of his time.

Tervomaa remembers the early years of his artistic career with mixed feelings. Of course, it felt wonderful to be able to travel around Finland, meet public figures I admired and spend an adventurous life that other people my age could only dream of.

The loss of privacy still felt unreasonable – even traumatic. It made me sick to my stomach when I saw my face on the cover of an afternoon newspaper and knew what all my schoolmates could read about me. Of course, you could always hear about the revelations.

Tervomaa says he quickly learned that the publicity was just a bubble.

“I think that publicity in itself is nothing. It’s just a delusion. People are not touched through publicity, but through songs and performances. They alone matter. The public is its own organism, the laws of which I have not even wanted to learn, and I am therefore quite bad with it. I don’t like the manipulative nature of it.”

OF THE SAME for this reason, he has never made a fuss about himself. Years have passed since Tervomaa has not been seen in public at all, talking about his life in magazine interviews or on television entertainment programs about his life and at the same time reminding us of his existence.

According to some partners, it has sometimes been “a bit challenging”.

“I have never thought that I should be on people’s minds all the time. It’s not necessarily very professional thinking, but music is such a thing for me that I don’t want to think of it as a part of the production chain,” says Tervomaa.

When it comes to music, Tervomaa says he is completely independent. As an artist, he does not aim for constant topicality, nor does he “constantly educate himself on the sounds and trends of the day”.

“It feels like music is made with the eyes these days. Instead of listening, we look at how the song looks on the screen, and we rewind to see if this goes beyond the allowed curves. That’s fine for me too, but my own work is completely different.”

What kind?

“Music is a way of life for me, in which I am sometimes more active and sometimes less active. And even though I’m quiet sometimes, it doesn’t mean that I don’t live a creative life all the time and make new music. And if you’re lucky, the listeners will like it too. But its value is still not measured by success.”

STARTED year marks the time of activation again. Tervomaa is currently working on her new album and at the same time writing a book about her own life. The work published by WSOY will be published next year.

Tervomaa thinks that the biography will reveal many new aspects of him. At least he has tried to tell about his deepest thoughts more honestly and openly than ever before.

Will the curtains of privacy finally open?

Tervomaa laughs.

“I am ready to tell about many private matters. But what happens in my bedroom, for example, I still don’t want to talk about that.”