50 years old | For cooperation against polarization – Editor-in-Chief Riikka Räisänen calls for a discussion on the status of international digital giants

Riikka Räisänen believes that the challenge of false news has strengthened quality journalism.

Editor – in – Chief Riikka Räisänen arrives at Pasila Media Hall for the first time this year for a 50th anniversary interview and filming.

“These spaces are boring. Because of the pandemic, everything possible is done remotely. ”

He has been the first editor-in-chief of both Helsingin Sanomat’s and Yleisradio’s news and current affairs.

“I am the first woman to Yle this task. And I was the first female editor-in-chief of Hesar, though only acting. That something on the glass ceilings has been broken. ”

This he would not have guessed in the 1990s because “youth was quite a whim”.

The major of the studies changed frequently and was musicology for a while. Passion for music can still be seen, for example, as a member of the Music Hall choir and chamber choir Utopia, as well as in free-form music making.

“But in journalism, no working day is the same and you can ask about everything. It fascinated me. ”

Samuli Leivonniemi and Riikka Venäläinen (now Räisänen) making music at Helsingin Sanomat’s Christmas party in 2013.­

Helsinki In the messages, he wrote to several departments until supervisory duties began. Enthusiasm was enough until the overtimes.

“An experienced subordinate said don’t rush but sit down and look into your eyes as you speak. That was good help! ”

My career took over as editor-in-chief. He also served as the corresponding editor-in-chief Mikael Pentikäinen and Kaius Niemen between seasons.

The media revolution was drastic. During his years as editor-in-chief, dozens of colleagues were laid off.

“Co-operation negotiations were a really tough time. But there were no alternatives and you couldn’t put your head in the bush. ”

Broadcasting he became head of the social editorial board in 2014.

“I took my jacket on pay, but I wanted to learn something new and saw things that needed to be developed on YLE. HS went further in online journalism and editorial work culture. ”

He soon became editor-in-chief of the news and current affairs editorial office. Responsible editor – in – chief Atte Jääskeläinen fell Ylegate, and was replaced after the interim Jouko Jokinen.

“I’m a plurality of spare person, and my job is to manage the news and current affairs managers. There are 11 direct managers and we have a total of about 320 employees. ”

Are politicians still trying to control journalism as Yle’s financiers? The matter was dealt with at the time of Ylegate thoroughly.

“Just no one bothers to try. There has to be dialogue and criticism, but the phone does not ring at night. And if it rings, the editor-in-chief must keep a firewall so that the editor can do his job in peace. ”

President Sauli Niinistö arriving at Yle’s Ykkösaamu program in April 2018. In front of him, editor-in-chief Riikka Räisänen.­

Sanna Marinin (sd) the government now directs the General bill, where the company ‘s text production would support more moving images and sound online, following the Swedish, Danish and German model.

Räisänen considers this to be “suspicious” and “stale”.

During the time of editors with a print background, the tonnage of text has increased. Do you no longer value radio and television?

“Appreciated, but modern news coverage also requires text. The best impression is obtained by combining text with moving image and sound. ”

He also hopes that his financiers, ie MPs, will support the commercial media.

“Everyone who does responsible journalism is needed to counterbalance false news and polarization.”

Polarization are grown by companies like Facebook whose algorithms favor outrageous material. Why do you support this with Yle tax money?

“The more exposed to revised information on social media, the better.”

“Social media” basically means a few U.S. digital giants to which Yle News ’three-person“ sometheam ”publishes content.

“It’s the same content that is published on Yle’s news platforms. In Instagram, though, you have to pop more content to take off. ”

He clarifies: the loanword “pimpata” means “editing”.

But why should Yle stuff be edited to take off on Facebook-owned Instagram? After all, you have no commercial pressure!

“Once the activities have been financed with tax funds, we must be able to serve every Finn with reliable news.”

He thinks for a moment and goes on.

“There’s a moral dilemma in that, when the logic of their platforms favors sharply polarizing content. We are like a hostage on the bus like any other journalistic media. Sorry to be here, but you can’t jump either. We need a joint debate on how to deal with large international digital companies. ”

So how do you feel about Google, whose tools you use? It is your supplier Hannu Sokalan and HS supplier Juha-Pekka Raesteen a fresh book according to ‘the most dangerous company in the world’.

“It makes us vulnerable, as the recent blackout of Google connections showed. Journalism has a hell of a dune to reveal how digital giant algorithms affect our behavior, whether it’s the choice of ideas or a spouse. ”

Quality journalism Räisänen is confident.

“The renaissance of news journalism is underway.”

The challenge of populists and the post-truth era forced quality media to sharpen, he estimates.

“Journalistic ethics has become more prominent: this is journalism because it is done by these rules of the game, and then there is the world of false news and trolling.”

In Räisänen’s opinion, these differences are now better understood.

“It brings opportunities for quality journalism.”

Editor-in-Chief Riikka Räisänen at her work at YLE’s Media House at Uutiskatu 5.­