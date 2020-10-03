50 years old | Finns have a derogatory attitude towards Anne Kukkohovi – “In Rome, taxi drivers also look like photo models”

The serial entrepreneur worked as an international model in the 1990s, now also as a face.

Taxi the door opens, and Anne Kukkohovi hurts from the back seat with a change of clothes in his hands. He’s ten minutes behind schedule.

“I’m sorry this is this kind of confusion. I have so much of everything here, ”Kukkohovi regrets.

It’s nothing.

And yes, you can understand him: Kukkohovi is a television and event presenter, a business professional and serial entrepreneur running his own cosmetics company. Yes, in such a spin, there is a rush.

In addition, she is a celebrity familiar from the covers of afternoon and women’s magazines, whose private life we ​​know immensely about. In recent years, Kukkohovi has spoken in public about his divorce process, dating patterns and family traumas, among other things.

Not necessarily on their own initiative. However, when asked.

“Sometimes it can be the worst thing,” he notes.

Publicity is a playing field of contradictions for Kukkohovi. He admits that notoriety has brought him tremendous public capital.

That, in turn, has made him a selling personal brand and enabled a more diverse career. “Probably, yeah,” Kukkohovi says.

“After all, it has enabled a variety of work experiences and has affected my life an awful lot anyway. Yes I am so grateful my duuneista. “

Still, that doesn’t mean the public spotlight doesn’t feel uncomfortable at times.

Kukkohovi reveals that he has not read newspaper articles written about himself for years – not to mention comment columns on the Internet.

“Then I ask the guys if I can already watch the news. It’s sometimes quite distressing. ”

Why?

“It’s probably some kind of defensive mechanism. Ignorance is Bliss, you know? However, it is such a personal matter. ”

“Headlines in particular can be really distressing because they often exacerbate and distort what you’ve said. I don’t recognize myself from them. ”

Rooster the phone alarms. The display shows: Peter Vesterbacka.

Known for its Angry Birds and red hoodie, Vesterbacka and Kukkohovi are now business partners.

For less than a year, they have been working on an “virtual modeling agency” under development that will allow a customer to see the clothes they are wearing without matching them.

The service is scheduled to launch next February. The goals are high.

Entrepreneurship Kukkohovi says he is passionate.

“It’s heavy and insanely brave. I still couldn’t think of any other way to live. It’s so damn cool. ”

Kukkohovi still does not feel that he is the CEO. Turning numbers and being a coffin guard are not his strongest points. Kukkohovi says he is at his best in creative work.

“Our personal challenge is the fact that I am a huge hard excited and I can inspire other people around me. When I need to start making more precise steps, I need help. My ability to concentrate is not at its best. I am rather exporter things forward. “

The appearance of the business Kukkohovi has worked practically throughout his career.

In the 1990s, he worked as an international model, now also as a face for different types of companies.

“I sense a Central European idea that I think that will take care of themselves. It’s a bit like putting money in a bank, ”he says.

How big a role does appearance play in your work?

“Maybe it brings a certain kind of credibility,” Kukkohovi puts it.

“If I go to a plot, for example, I want to respect my client by doing the background work carefully and dressing appropriately for the situation.”

In Finland According to Kukkohov, appearance is often seen as an insignificant and insignificant factor, even though it has been scientifically proven to affect, among other things, job search situations.

That, of course, should not be said.

“Even if we were in France, this debate would not even be used. There, appearance is an important part of culture. It is sometimes very difficult for Finnish people to swallow the fact that in many other countries everyone dresses really well. In Rome, taxi drivers also look like photo models, ”Kukkohovi says and laughs.

“For us, on the other hand, investing in looks is still considered a vanity. Although it is not just that. It is important for well-being. For me, looking good means above all joy of life. ”