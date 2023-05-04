50 years old | “Fences, signs and baubles scattered around” annoy the architectural photographer

We should value our public spaces more, says Tuomas Uusheimo, who photographs the built environment as his work.

What is an architectural photographer’s wish?

“Hazy, a bit foggy,” answers the photographer, architect Tuomas Uusheimo surprisingly.

That kind of weather happened when he went to film on his own initiative Alvar Aalton planned Paimio sanatorium. Also Rail and Reima Pietilän the shots of the Finnish embassy in New Delhi designed by him had a suitable, hazy light – but for another reason: because of pollution.

On the morning of the birthday interview, Uusheimo woke up before five in order to be photographed in a suitable light.

“Natural light is the most important external element in architectural photography, and we work very far under its conditions,” he explains.

“Here in Finland, sunlight comes from low down. It’s loud and contrasty, and even the clean air quality doesn’t filter out harsh light.”

The best times for shooting are the moments of dawn and dusk in the summer.

“When the sun has not yet risen and the street lights have just gone out and there is no direct sunlight. This is how the shape of the mass is revealed. On the other hand, if it’s a dark gray day, you can’t make out the shape.”

Tuomas Uusheimo photographed the Paimio sanatorium on foggy mornings in 2018, when the future fate of the building was still unclear.

Embassy of Finland in New Delhi, India. Natural light filters beautifully through moisture and air pollution.

New tribe pictures of Helsinki’s main library, Oodi designed by Arkitehtoimisto Alan, have spread all over the world both in the press and on social media. The photo taken from the direction of the railway station, which “reveals” Ood’s ship subject, was taken in strong sunlight, because in that case the contrast was useful.

Many have wondered why people are missing from the traditional architectural image. According to Uusheimo, this is partly related to the filming method. The shorter exposure time of digital cameras makes it possible to stop motion, which is why people have come to architectural photos. In Uusheimo’s opinion, it is important for many reasons, for example in understanding the scale.

Uusheimo’s pictures of Oodi have spread all over the world.

In the built environment, negligence and carelessness catch the eye of the photographer: neglected finishing, road signs that spoil the view, messy notice boards and posters here and there.

“The completion of construction works has clearly deteriorated. We should value our public spaces more. The fences, signs and baubles scattered around speak of indifference. Technology should also be subordinate to the beauty and cleanliness of the environment”, Uusheimo hopes.

Tuomas Uusheimo is an architect by training, but has drifted exclusively into photography in his work. He describes new buildings on commission from architectural offices, but his own projects deal with the history of buildings. He has organized exhibitions and published books about them.

Uusheimo photographed Lauttasaari’s water tower during its demolition phase in 2015. In his own projects, he is interested in historical buildings and their life cycle.

Architectural photography is also interpretation and analysis of architecture. In that, Uusheimo benefits from his studies at the University of Technology and working in architectural offices.

Uusheimo says that he was not passionate about getting into the university, but applied there because he didn’t have to study for the entrance exams. The selection took place on the basis of drawing assignments and a math test.

Uusheimo was already into photography in his school days, he sat in the darkroom during photography classes, because we lived in the time of film photography. The proliferation of digital cameras made it easier to finally switch to photography. Filming equipment was cheaper and lighter than before.

After graduating, Uusheimo went to work in Shanghai, China for three years. There, the journalists he knew asked him more and more often for photos, and the transition from architect’s work to photography began. After returning to his homeland, he worked for a few years at Nokia, but did not particularly enjoy his work, which then ended in Nokia’s well-known difficulties.

After that, there was a place to choose. The architect’s work would have been offered by several offices, but Uusheimo ended up with photography.

Tuomo Uusheimo lives in Vuosaari in terrace houses designed by Touko Neronen.

A new tribe lives in Vuosaari Touko Neronen In the famous terrace houses designed in the late 1960s. Photography of architecture and the built environment is now his full-time job.

“You can’t really study architectural photography anywhere, you have to learn it yourself.”