50 years old | “Even my own wedding felt like an effort,” says Terhi Kokkonen, who hates being on display

50 years old|Terhi Kokkonen is writing a new book and working on a new record. Only the reception of the other excites.

“I want to to be the center of attention as little as possible”, singer and writer Terhi Kokkonen says.

It might sound strange when you just think about how for almost thirty years Kokkonen has been singing in front of the public, first in the ranks of Ultra Bra and then Scandinavian Music Group.

And here it is sitting in the fifties interview.

Kokkonen admits the contradiction.

“I have a strong work ethic. It’s different from being a civilian, which is a bit more withdrawn for me. I do like social situations and parties, but not my own parties, for example. Even my own wedding felt like quite an effort.”

He says that for a long time he has longed for a certain solitude and being by himself. Little by little the mind has changed.

“Nowadays, it’s wonderful to be invited to something. I like to go downtown to have fun and see people, although maybe not in the evenings.”

After publishing her first novel, Rajamaa, Terhi Kokkonen felt a strong need to do something completely different. “But now that I’ve written a new work, I notice how linguistically it approaches Rajamaa.”

For years ajan Kokkonen’s working life has gotten used to the fact that summers pass according to a certain pattern when traveling around festivals.

If as a younger artist you could throw yourself into the festival atmosphere, nowadays the attitude is more casual.

“Yes, it’s about work.”

According to Kokkonen, the festivals have also changed a lot during the time that he has performed at them himself. Instead, SMG’s audience has remained surprisingly the same.

“We have a very loyal audience, but at the same time, new young audiences are coming to us all the time, which is confusing. It’s funny to see twenty-somethings in the front row again and again.”

Scandinavian Music Group performed at the Tammerfest festival in Tampere in July last year. The band’s second singer is Terhi Kokkonen’s (right) sister Pauliina Kokkonen.

This summer, however, SMG will be gigging in moderation. There is a reason for that: the band is preparing a new album. Previous album friends forever released in 2022.

Currently, about half of the album’s material is ready. Although it is still difficult to say anything about the final album, Kokkonen believes it will be different from the previous album.

At least the albums Terminal 2 and Babel the pessimism nested in the lyrics is receding. Perhaps a new kind of hope has taken its place.

“For the lyrics, I’ve tried to find beauty to write about. But of course Musa sounds From Joel [Melasniemi].”

Kokkonen describes his band as a way of life, a soul hole. Sometimes the band goes through a backwater phase, but stopping is out of the question. There is no mega-popularity in sight, if there ever was one. The most important thing is working together. The partnership with Melasniemi is also unique.

“It’s wonderful to make music with Joel and the whole band, because it’s such a blast. He wants to keep it in life. I don’t know if others think the same way, but I would believe that it is an important band for all of us in terms of mental well-being,” says Kokkonen.

“Everything else I do is really lonely.”

Scandinavian Music Group has been around for 22 years. Kokkonen describes the band as a way of life. “I would think that it is an important band for all of us in terms of mental well-being.”

Very writing a book is different from being in a band, for example. Kokkonen published his first novel Marches in 2020. The work has been described as a psychological thriller in which Twin Peaks encounter A dollhouse.

Rajamaa received the Helsingin Sanomat literary prize for his first child, and it has also been translated into German. The book is being made into a film, directed by Pihla Viitala. Kokkonen says that he is only a little involved in the project, and therefore cannot tell where exactly we are going.

“But I understand they are looking for filming locations.”

Although the warm reception of the book warms the heart, above all Kokkonen wanted to prove to himself that he could write an entire work of fiction.

He recalls that he wrote the book even under the influence of rage and anger.

“It was a Smell the fuck type of thing for me in terms of language and irritability.”

Literature has been a big thing for Kokkone since he was young, which had to be approached with caution. For a long time, he experienced it as such a “fine” and challenging art form that it even made his own writing difficult.

“Writing a book was a distant dream for a long time, perhaps a childish one.”

Has your attitude changed?

“Kind of. Now I know I was able to cross the line. Perhaps writing a book is no longer considered such an art form on a pedestal. It is achievable.”

Bridge at the moment Kokkonen is writing his next work. He doesn’t want to say more about it, because the work is in a “sensitive phase”.

“I have to live with uncertainty and incompleteness, and tolerating that is clearly a challenge for me.”

He admits that he is more sensitive to writing a book than to music. Criticism has a different weight for the writer-Kokkonen and the singer-Kokkonen.

“When it comes to music, I’m so well-versed in everything that nothing surprises me anymore.”

He recalls how, with the previous album, Melasniemi excited the critics.

“I asked if you were an idiot.”

What would you tell your 20-year-old self?

“I wouldn’t say anything because it wouldn’t listen anyway.”