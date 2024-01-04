Thursday, January 4, 2024
50 years old | During his student days, Matti Ristinen was told that men who look like him are a disappearing natural resource – It went wrong

January 4, 2024
Actor Matti Ristinen's reliable nature is known from many roles. Determined career building began in Kärsämäki, when 13-year-old Matti got his first mentor.

When actor Matti Ristinen moved 11 years ago to his current apartment in Helsinki's Punavuori, he placed the box of memories in the upper cabinet of the bedroom.

“Don't all people have one? I thought I'd take it down sometime when I'm an old man and go through everything I've done. There are diaries, manuscripts and other things related to old works.”

