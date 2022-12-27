50 years old | Drummer, singer and composer Jussi Chydenius swore at a young age: Never to be an artist

“I agree with you that Rajaton is probably my life’s work,” says Jussi Chydenius, who is also a composer and arranger.

Well at least not any artistic profession, he swore Jussi Chydenius for himself in Sibelius high school and, interested in words, planned grammar studies, both Finnish and English.

But it turned out differently, as life sometimes does. He is a full-time musician, arranger and composer who has supported himself with various musical jobs throughout his adult life, already more than thirty years.

“There has been a lot of chance involved. That I’ve been in the right place at the right time and met the right people,” says Chydenius in his street-level office in Taka-Töölö, near his home.

His accidental career path is quite extraordinary even as accidental, even breaking the boundaries. After all, he is the drummer of Finland’s once most popular rock band, who became the bass singer of perhaps Finland’s most popular vocal band now.

Don Huonot band’s 30th anniversary concert in Tavastia in October 2019. In the picture Guest guitarist Jarmo Saari (left) and bassist Jukka Puurula, drummer Chydenius, singer-guitarist Kalle Ahola and guitarist Kie von Herzen.

of Chydenius the bands of life, Don Huonot and Rajaton, awarded with gold and platinum records, are still not as far apart from each other as you might suddenly imagine when it comes to the core of the work.

“Over time, I’ve realized that the roles of drummer and bass singer have a lot in common. Both create the base layer on which the rest of the adaptation is built,” says Chydenius.

“And of course both are usually first and foremost band members: team players, either behind the stage or on the sidelines. As a singer, I haven’t had a hard time singing lead, nor playing a solo as a drummer.”

Jussi Chydenius founded Don Huonoja in 1989 and played in the band that achieved almost everything continuously for twelve years. Still, he didn’t feel like he was a real drummer – or at least one that he ambitiously wanted to be.

“I was the drummer for Don Huonoje, but as a lazy apprentice I wasn’t good enough to become a professional drummer. When I realized that, I stopped calling.”

To the decision it could seem that in 2001, Chydenius, a thirty-year-old family man, also had other musical – and possibly more interesting – things to think about. Having a low voice, he had once been attracted to the Sibelius high school chamber choir, where he had accidentally discovered his own voice – and the magic of the human voice.

“I fell in love with singing and especially singing in a choir. And perhaps above all, that in the choir you can feel like you are a part of something bigger, at least for a moment – when a few perfectly clean chords come out in a great acoustic space.”

Rajaton, which has been established for 25 years, was born from these perfect moments. It wasn’t the first unaccompanied vocal group, but at least in terms of visibility, it was the harbinger of a new a cappella era.

The beginning of the pioneer was still not easy, because the concept – six singers without a leader, a soloist and a band – seemed a bit strange.

“Probably the reason was that no one seemed to know what we are, light or classic. And we weren’t even entertaining: we performed old Finnish poetry texts in a semi-arch with costumes on.

Limitless Christmas was Rajattoma’s twentieth Christmas tour. Besides Jussi Chydenius, Ahti Paunu (left), Hannu Lepola, Aili Ikonen, Essi Wuorela and Soile Sariola sing in Rajattoma.

of Chydenius Rajaton also started another career: as a composer and arranger. Rajaton was partially founded to perform his compositions – which ended up being the band’s first Nova-album (2000) a total of six in addition to two arrangements.

It was an effort for a drummer who hadn’t studied music and didn’t know how to play anything else.

“I went with strong self-confidence and choir experience, and a notation program,” laughs Chydenius, who also started composing for choirs around the time of Rajattoman’s first album.

He has already composed a hundred text-based choral works by order, of which the Ahjo Ensemble has sung on twelve albums Jussi Chydenius – Works for mixed choir (2017).

“Choir composing has lived its life on this side and felt even freer than composing for Rajattoma. But it’s more of an internal problem than a real problem.”

Unlimited it will be 25 years since the first appearance as Rajattomana – the working title was Now or never – in May, and there is no end in sight. After the initial stages, only one of the six regular singers has changed.

“The secret of our old age is that we really wanted to do this, commit and invest,” says Chydenius – obviously satisfied.

“I agree with you that Rajaton is probably my life’s work, but my greatest achievement is still my children. However, for me, the role of father is the most important of all.”