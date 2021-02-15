50 years old | Drummer Mikko Hassinen had three wishes as a high school student: Get to play Umo and the bands of Vesa-Matti Loir and Raoul Björkenheim

“Making jazz is rarely anything other than group work,” says percussionist, composer, and arranger.

Cable factory in the yard waiting Mikko Hassisen breathing in a steam-biting frost like in Kajaani in February 1985. How can Hassinen remember it so vividly 36 years later?

A 14-year-old Kajaani schoolboy from February 1985 did an unforgettable concert at Kajaanihalli, from which, as he walked home, he decided to start playing drums. A trip folded in the freezing frost also left a dream of a professional career as a hockey player.

“My parents had already promised to sponsor me a new hobby, but the negotiations went new,” laughs Hassinen.

“The nature photography I dreamed of didn’t seem so interesting at all.”

Of the three Finnish bands in Kajaani Hall’s concert, Hassinen was most strongly influenced by Peer Günt from Kouvola, who had just won the Finnish Rock Championships – and especially by his drummer Twist Twist Erkinharju.

“It was probably a complete audiovisual package, as the hustle and bustle sounded and looked like,” Hassinen recalls. He calculates that he experienced Peer Günt in his teens at a gig almost thirty times.

Erkinharju the enthusiasm he ignited bore Hassinen over the teens, although as his skills grew and his circle of friends grew, his favorite style changed. Instead of heavier rock, Hassi became fascinated by acoustic jazz – blues and electronic fusion jazz.

“As a high school student, I had three big wishes: to get to play the jazz orchestra in Umo as well Vesa-Matti Loirin and Raoul Björkenheim bands. And miraculously, they all came true in a few years here in Helsinki. ”

Or there was a fourth wish for him. Hassinen was anxious to join the jazz department of the Sibelius Academy, where he made his third attempt in 1994, after studying at the Oulunkylä Pop and Jazz Conservatory.

Tomorrow Mikko Hassinen, who turns 50 on Tuesday, has still not had a direct journey as a drummer, composer, conductor and producer, and he has not only progressed on his own. Hassinen, who has played professionally throughout his adult life, feels that he belongs to a long collegial chain as a musician. He is one link that possibly connects past and future generations.

“Making jazz is rarely anything other than group work, although I find it nice to compose transcribed music and try to keep all the threads in my hands as an arranger as well,” he says.

“Still, it may be that the soloists interpret my work from their own starting points quite differently than I had imagined.”

Hassinen woke up to this last time listening to his latest orchestral work, recorded and not yet released by the Espoo Big Band. Red mixes. “As a composer and arranger, I had to let go of my imagination again and admit to being astonished grateful: it’s better that way.”

Hassinen’s own band’s records don’t actually have this “danger,” even though all of their musicians are first-class improvisers.

The Elektro GT, which will finally release its third album in March, is where Hassinen will be able to take full advantage of his interest in computer-based post-production of music and all kinds of electroacoustic regulation. The Elektro GT, which received the big Teosto award right from its debut album (2015), is a bit of a joke, the real Hassinen Machine, if any.

It is a pity that for him, running his own bands and bringing out his own work in general has always been “a bit painful”. But Hassinen doubts that he can do nothing else by his own nature – carefully considered and a little heavy-hearted, and at times strenuous, gruelingly self-critical.

“On the other hand, all of this is offset by a rapidly igniting enthusiasm for new music and new ways of doing things,” he says.

“A little miserable state, but in his own ears, your own music often sounds like the old stage, so I’ve got the album out. Then I’m excited already about something else, at least for myself new. “