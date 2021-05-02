50 years old | Democracy has declined everywhere, says Veera Heinonen, who in Sitra’s new project aims to promote democracy and administrative transparency

Veera Heinonen grew up in the metropolises of Vienna and Washington, and after coming to Finland, world affairs are still close to her.

When a man growing up in international circles, world affairs are likely to attract him through life, perspectives become inherently global. Veera Heinonen is a case in point. The family lived in Vienna and Washington, and although languages ​​and schools changed, Veera’s daughter enjoyed and lived fully involved.

“We lived in Vienna at the UN House, which was crowded with dozens of countries, always international and enthusiastic. I was a social shark and I liked listening to adult stories from around the world, ”she says. “German was spoken at Kindergarten and changed to English at school.”

His father Jorma Heinonen served as a nuclear safety expert at the UN-led IAEA. When the job changed to the Washington Embassy, ​​Heinos moved to the United States. “In the 1980s, there was a brisk optimistic spirit in my American high school, it was still a time of quite safe democracy,” Veera Heinonen explains.

World Heo is still interested in the space. The tolerant, curious mind of changing children, ingrained in his childhood years, has taken him to a variety of jobs, and internationality has not been the narrowest aspect of them.

His studies also hit an important seam, the hopeful years of the outbreak of the Cold War. Studies in history at the University of Helsinki got concrete around them.

“Yes, that turmoil brought space to thoughts, seen today as well as the unfounded belief that now here things are getting the world right. Russia was also trusted to become part of the democratic camp. ”

Heinonen, who applied to become a journalist, specialized in economic and world politics – high quality criteria for elections. “I became a little believer that good ethical journalism is the one that most effectively guards all the exercise of power.”

“But on the other hand, the media and journalists bear a great deal of responsibility for their own influence. It is never overemphasized. ”

Seven years spent at the State Department. Heinonen started in 2010 as Director of Communications at a well-known institution that was dedicated to traditions and slightly cryptographic ways of working.

“Classical diplomacy is associated with that secretive stardust. However, I tried to instill an open line of co-operation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ media and social relations, ”Heinonen describes. In the reform, he thanks the support he has received from his foreign ministers, especially the “quite communication-oriented” From Alexander Stubbilta.

The President of Finland changed in 2012, and Heinonen’s job also changed. He went along Sauli Niinistö the group initiating the work of the Chancellery. The cabinet is a tight, almost around-the-clock core crew. Heinonen’s responsibilities were to coordinate media relations, and together with others to produce materials and lay the groundwork for the president’s speeches.

“Niinistö writes a lot of his speeches himself, at least he finishes them, he is a person who is practiced in writing.”

Cabinet members are accompanied by the president on his travels. Heinonen still had a minor child at the time, whose father lived in London, so after one year of work, Heinonen decided to leave the office.

Finland the Independence Celebration Fund, Sitra, has recently launched a multi-year theme of Democracy and Inclusion. The project is led by Heinonen.

“Our starting point is that democracy has declined on a global scale – not only in emerging countries with fragile democracies, but also in so-called established democracies,” he explains. “The level has dropped almost across the board.”

Heinonen mentions brexit and Trumpin as a kind of grounding for the 2016 profit year. “Both won the formal flawlessly, but winged by unbridled demagoguery. It is so attractively easy for Finnish platforms to break the norms and rules of democracy. ”

Sitra’s theme project has been launched in a timely manner. Democracy is in danger, but Heinonen is excited about his task.

“I have always tried to push for democracy, for the openness of the administration, for the realization of human rights, for better inclusion,” he says – with real enthusiasm in his eyes.