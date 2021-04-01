50 years old | Children’s writer and cartoonist Sami Toivonen makes Tatu and Patu books together with his wife: “A similar sense of humor probably brought us together at first”

Sami Toivonen, another author of the Tatu and Patu books, wants to avoid conveyor belt production.

“It’s that the smell of a fresh book and the slight rumble of opening the cover. ”

Sami Toivonen has had a long career in children’s books, comics and illustration. Still, holding a new, newly published work still holds its own flair.

Admittedly, the biggest drug seems to have been left behind.

Toivonen calculates that together with his spouse Aino Havukainen they have already published more than twenty children’s books, the most famous of which are, of course, those about Outola’s brothers. Tatu and Patu -Books. They come up with the absurd twists and turns of family life Himasetcomics and various illustrations as well as your own projects.

“Everything gets used,” Toivonen says in his modest way.

Sometimes in the 80s, as a novice cartoonist, my own enthusiasm was different, Toivonen admits. After the first self-published series Clone came from the weight, there was joy boundless.

“I spread the leaves on the floor of my room a bit like wallpaper. Nowadays, when a new book is published, the thoughts are if directed to the next. ”

Toivonen says drawing has evolved into a real career unnoticed, even though there were no other options.

“And I never really questioned it.”

He grew up in Rengo, now part of Hämeenlinna, and enjoyed himself in the attic of an old wooden house bordered by beet fields, drawing for himself for long periods of time. The paper was born from copying Aku Anka into superhero stories.

The ideas and line began to refine, and noticing it fueled the enthusiasm even more. Sci-fi and fantasy topics were of particular interest.

“At one point, I started sending mail to Finnish comics clubs, and I published the output in their magazines. It was inspiring. ”

The Lahti Institute of Design found a direction for life: not only a profession but also a colleague and spouse.

“Aino started illustrating children’s books as early as school, I had released two comic book albums and illustrated sci-fi and fantasy magazines mainly on a hobby basis. Then came one gig with horror themes for kids and teens, and Aino said I know one guy who could do that. The publisher must have wondered who would give another a dune when not growing them in a tree. I am grateful for that, because it opened the head of book illustration work. “

The idea of ​​working together that emerged during my studies has carried on to this day. The division of labor has also settled down a long time ago.

“Mold becomes the final line, folding and coloring from Aino.”

This is true both in illustrations made for others and in one’s own books. To the same breath, Toivonen states that the content is always the result of a common idea ball, an “organic modeling wax lump”. For example Tatu and Patu for books, it’s hard to say what ultimately is anyone’s original idea.

“We designed together the text, the image, the layout and the tensions between the characters. Everything must support the whole. ”

You would thinkthat in such close and long cooperation sometimes the heads collide together. Not really, Toivonen says.

“A similar sense of humor probably brought us together at first. We lack the need for diplomacy at work. The content goes all the time all the time, and is not taken in person if one does not like the other’s idea. ”

Has nothing changed then over the years?

“In the old days, people might start planning a new book for a mini cruise, they don’t even go to cafes anymore. Let’s have a comfortable variety at home. At most, few rooms are changed. ”

However, the biggest change is probably in professionalism.

“Today, we’re getting to the heart of the matter faster, and books have become more complex.”

Tatu and Patu has been Toivonen’s main job for a long time. When the pace is a book a year, I guess you can’t think of anything else.

Despite the wild pace, Toivonen says that he considers it an honor that the duo does not oppress the production of conveyor belts in their books. Content must always defend its place.

“A book needs to have some point and function. Is it funny, does it give perspective, does it have use in the everyday life of a family with children? ” he lists.

“There has to be a justification for all this paper being used.”

The same perfectionism also appears elsewhere. For authors of the popular book series, various collaborative offers are raining steadily, but few have been inspired. There have been ideas for an animation series, a wooden house, Tatu and Patu characters…

“After all, sausages don’t even fit into my own world of values,” Toivonen says and laughs.

If you do it just for the sake of doing, you already go to the forest. The most favorite end have been, for example Sami Rannilan processed theatrical productions, which are coming more. The Tatu and Patu workshop, built by a Sastamala entrepreneur, also receives Toivonen’s praise.

“But now we seem to focus more on books. It has become so comfortable. ”