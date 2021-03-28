50 years old | As a woman, she has to prove her skills, experiences actress-director Anna-Elina Lyytikäinen, who studies management even though she is already a double master

Anna-Elina Lyytikäinen became interested in directing after starring in Väinö Linna’s large-scale productions directed by Kalle Holmberg.

“I got the last one in the autumn for the first prize for the best male role in my career, it definitely needs to be added to my CV, ”says the main director of Tampere Theater Anna-Elina Lyytikäinen and laugh.

This is an annual scholarship awarded by the Tampere Trade Association for the best role for women and men. Last year, the prize for a male role clicked on Lyytikäinen Leea and Klaus Klemolan Arctic games play about the role of Vili Tiippanainen, a member of the Brotherhood of Attorneys. Lyytikäinen slipped into the uniform of the tragicomic janitor so smoothly that he could not be identified.

Role performance is one of the most significant jobs of his career.

“Arctic games it was great to do, I still return almost weekly to some new insight found in the rehearsals of the performance, ”he says. The show premiered in September 2019.

From Kuopio the fire of Lyytikäinen, a native of the theater, was so fierce that he aspired to the Theater Academy’s acting degree program in an expressive high school. And got in.

“I have just had incredible luck, I have been in the right place at the right time,” Lyytikäinen the sum of their careers.

Something about perseverance is that he took an exam to the end of high school in addition to studying at the Theater School.

And there was no study left. Four years after graduating as an actor, and Lyytikäinen had been attached first to the Lahti City Theater and then to the Helsinki City Theater, he pursued a theater degree program in directing in 1997.

He was the first student in a master’s-based degree program and, with it, the first double master of art in history in 2000.

A great impetus for directing studies was the legend of directing Kalle Holmberg. Here, too, Lyytikäinen feels that he has been in just the right place at the right time.

“I got to Kalle Väinö Castle to the Pyynikki Summer Theater as soon as it is completed. ”

Lyytikäinen played the role of Elina Koskela in the play at Pyynikki In Axis and Elina (1994), under the Northern star interpretation (1995-1996) and In an unknown soldier (1997).

“Without those summers, I wouldn’t be me,” he says.

“Kalle is a guru to me. I was impressed with how dedicatedly he did the stuff. He clearly had a big vision and a strong argument in making art. I thought I wanted to embrace that. ”

Lyytic says that wide-ranging doing has always interested him.

“I want to influence the work as a whole. I like stuff where you get to research and study backgrounds in depth. ”

Since then, Lyytikäinen has directed all over Finland for both departmental theaters and small groups, genres ranging from musical to interpersonal drama.

Screenwriting has also gone hand in hand with directing and acting all the time, Lyytikäinen has written four plays.

“I start moving on a topic, it has to have some personal interface,” Lyytikäinen says.

Premiere, black comedy At the mercy of grace (2007) told of a Savo priestly family, of which Lyytikäinen himself was born. Revenge of the Spider-Man (2011) dealt with director narcissism, the third play With hugs (2015) infertility. In his latest play, The Civil War 1918 – Theater in battle (2018) he was allowed to dive wholeheartedly into the archives, “which was wonderful”.

Lyytic acknowledges his love for his hometown of Tampere, where he has lived since 2005.

“Moving from Helsinki to Tampere was the right solution. Tampere is a great city of culture and there have been good opportunities to find employment here. TV and film productions have increased dramatically here again. ”

Since 2016, Lyytikäinen has been the principal director of Tampere Theater. Pesti ends in July, and during the Korona period there is little information about the future in the art field.

“This is the worst time possible to end up as a freelancer. As a woman in her fifties, getting a job is difficult anyway, ”she regrets.

Lyytikäinen feels that as a woman, albeit a double master, she has had to prove a lot of her skills.

“Equality in power structures is not yet fully realized. For example, all the big theaters in Southern Finland are run by a man. ”

He has applied for a new direction from studying again. Lyytikäinen has studied performing arts management in apprenticeship training.

“After this degree, there is already quite a lot of formal qualifications in the field. Now you just have to think about what I do when I grow up. ”