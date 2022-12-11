50 years old | As a national mediator, Minna Helle had to learn interpersonal skills

“I’ve had an incredibly interesting career,” says Minna Helle, Vice President of Technology Industry.

Go to Helte the plans changed in high school and he became a lawyer instead of an engineer. Childhood dreams have now been united in the tasks of the Technology Industry.

The end of the year for the vice president of the technology industry is one of the world’s done things. Deadlines fill the calendar, election spring is approaching and things are happening in the job market.

“Companies and organizations want to complete various projects. And there’s a bit of a self-inflicted rush here as well,” says Minna Helle.

However, not all the hustle and bustle has been related to work. Helte’s only daughter’s graduation party was held the weekend before the interview.

The independence of one’s own child and moving away from home to study is a sensitizing thing, but it doesn’t make Hellet feel like a parent.

“It’s about a natural continuum, and something good comes out of every stage of life. I’m an optimistic person”, says Helle and tells her favorite saying as a big fan of musicals From Sound of Music.

“When God closes a door, he always opens a window.”

Heat grew up on a farm in central Finland. The father was a farmer and the mother a private entrepreneur.

“At home we talked about politics and argued about everything,” Helle laughs.

“But seriously, I planned for a long time to study in the technical field and aimed for a master’s degree in engineering.”

Ever since she was a child, Helle has liked logical thinking, deep concentration and learning new things. For example, if he saw a broken watch, he wanted to fix it himself.

And when Helle focuses on something, she doesn’t see or hear anything – still. Nowadays, they say, their own family is already used to the situation and does not try to cause any trouble.

“My husband says that I am endlessly interested in everything. I am curious and always want to learn something new.”

Heltee did not become an engineer, but in high school he became interested in law. So he began his law studies at the University of Helsinki in 1991.

According to Helte, labor law combined politics, social issues and people’s everyday life in a great way. Both the macro and micro level were present all the time.

“And collective agreement law is extremely interesting. Even though I’ve been in management positions for a long time and didn’t work as a lawyer, I still sometimes dive into the themes of collective labor law.”

Heat says that he has not regretted his choices or planned his career, but has let his curiosity and heart take him.

Doors have opened, and Helle has been able to influence society as she had hoped when she was younger.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in law in 1997 and has worked at Journalistiliito, Akava, Tehy and Tela, among others. The most significant turning point in her career took place in 2015, when Helle was elected national mediator as the first woman.

In his previous positions, he had succeeded and developed substantive knowledge of the labor market, but now he had to learn something that his studies had not prepared him for: interpersonal skills.

“As a mediator, I learned the most about what I am like as a person and what my blind spots are. It was revolutionary to notice how much, for example, one’s own unconscious habits limit finding harmony.”

According to Helte, the ability to understand people is not a characteristic of the few, but a skill that can – and should be – developed continuously by superiors and managers.

And what blind spot did Helle recognize?

“In the beginning, I was afraid to assume other people’s thoughts. I thought I knew what someone was thinking and why, and made a decision based on that. After all, it went into the forest”, Helle formulates.

“Most disputes arise from such assumptions. It is worth spending a lot of time listening and understanding the other person. And that advice applies to all human relationships.”

In the year 2018 Helle left the post of national conciliator and moved to the labor market director of Technology Industry. Since June 2021, he has served as the vice president of the same organization.

“The company will not succeed in the market if it wants to do everything as before. It’s great to work in an industry whose DNA is to develop and create new things.”

According to Helte, the importance of the work is emphasized by the fact that many companies in the field are constantly developing solutions to global challenges such as the climate crisis and energy shortage.

And especially Helle puts her hope in the youth.

“Young people are much smarter and more aware than I was back then. It is precisely that openness and honesty that should be listened to more in the workplace,” says Helle.

“The worst thing that could happen to me is that I get stuck in my own thoughts and no longer dare to challenge them.”