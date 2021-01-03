50 years old | Architecture explorer Henna Helander talks about where to find particularly inspiring buildings in Helsinki

Henna Helander, President of the Finnish Association of Architects and savior of the Paimio Sanatorium, wants more talk about buildings.

When Henna Helander was elected chairman of the Finnish Association of Architects Safa in 2018, he said he wanted to encourage Finns to discuss architecture.

He himself grew up in an environment where there were no Architects. Helander’s family lived in the Uittamo district of Turku, Rakennusliike Puolimatka’s prefabricated concrete prefabricated house. The yard was large and next to a forest where a group of children rioted.

The scholar and teacher mother were from the country and appreciated the education, but the architecture at home was not discussed. “There was no such thing as architecture for my parents, they had never been to a theater at the time,” Helander says.

The mother was an aestheticist and encouraged her daughter to draw.

Helander liked both beauty and math. When a classmate decided to follow in his father’s footsteps to study to be an architect, Helanderk got excited.

“I’ve always wanted to do something concrete and useful. The art felt too detached. ”

The dream was to set up his own architectural firm, and Helander did, but since then he has seized the opportunity. Among other things, it has taken the City of Helsinki first as a housing developer, then as chief architect, as the department head responsible for building permits and as the boss of the Suburb project.

Why architecture then should we talk about?

It’s a culture, Helander says. The Constitution also states that the responsibility for cultural heritage lies with all of us. Still, architecture can be hard to talk about, even for architects.

“However, we need to try because places and buildings are part of our identity, our national heritage and our everyday living environment,” Helander says. We are shaping buildings and buildings are shaping us, he said Winston Churchillkin.

Architecture is all about beauty, functionality, technology, sociality, politics, economics and their harmony, from about beginners. It makes the architecture complex but also fascinating.

We could talk about, for example, scale, materials and finishing, shapes and spaces. We could talk about how the building feels, Helander says.

We could also talk more about beauty and comfort. Are people in the building doing well? Do they like it so much that they want to repair and maintain it?

“We are leaving a new building legacy for our children and grandchildren. It must be in line with our values. Good everyday construction for everyone, good schools, homes, libraries, swimming pools, just like 50 years ago. ”

“Likewise, we need to take care of the built environment we inherit. 50 years is not the age of the building, but disposable construction. We cannot afford that, not least because of nature. Finland must build its buildings for 200 years. ”

Helander looking forward to the municipal elections with rare enthusiasm. Talking about the quality of housing, not just the quantities. A good living environment is not only created by staring at economic indicators, although it does not have to be expensive either.

“In poor times, Finland has created an absolutely brilliant living environment in very sparse conditions.”

As examples, Helander cites as an example Yrjö Lindegren the Snake House in Käpylä, the arava house of its time.

And the Paimio sanatorium, the rescue work of which Helander started a couple of years ago. In November, Helander was appointed CEO of the Paimio Sanatorium Foundation. That is his main job now.

The sanatorium is hugely beautiful and is made for just about everyone. Helander urges attention to be paid, for example, to its intelligent use of natural light. “It’s light, it’s free!”

Helander will not say in more detail what will be done in Paimio in the future. However, the plans are big, he says.

“Paimio Sanatorium is a 100-year-old start-up,” Helander puts it. The sanatorium will become a meeting place and a showcase.

“We are facing the forthcoming UNESCO World Heritage status and the opportunities it brings to Finnish international architecture, design and well-being.”

Helanderin one of my favorite hobbies is an architectural discovery trip. In recent years, he has systematically visited Helsinki’s swimming pools, for example.

When you can’t get to Paimio yet, where could you go to feel good architecture in Helander’s opinion? For example, Meri-Rastila Hotel in Rantapuisto, which Martta and Ragnar Ypyä originally designed as a training center for the bank. There’s a good atmosphere there, Helander ponders.

Or at the Helsinki City Theater. “It has the kind of rising above everyday life that I miss more in our everyday environment,” Helander says.

Of the newer sites, Helander mentions the University of Helsinki’s Science Corner, which is the handwriting of the JKMM architectural firm. From its combination of courage and frugal use of materials, he hopes for a symbol of the new age.

“It has retained the old building frame, but the ugly and dull building has been given a whole new character.”

Helander hopes that this will also be done in the suburbs. “There are buildings there too that have good frames. In them, the outer shell is often made too much on the terms of production, but they could be transformed into something you can’t even imagine. ”

Is that enough time for non-architecture?

Helander ponders for a long time, and then says things related to disability. With her mentally handicapped daughter, a whole new world has opened up for her. For example, it has made us think about what makes a person happy and by what measures we value ourselves and others.

“It was a great relief to hear that there are maybe five people like him in the world. It released. I no longer compared him to others, but looked at what he is, ”Helander ponders.

“Comparing to others takes us down the beaten track. When we can stop and focus on the moment, we are perhaps happiest. ”