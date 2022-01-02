50 years old | Architect Taru Niskanen defends the position of pedestrians and reminds that even a motorist becomes a pedestrian when he has parked his car

Architect Taru Niskanen is studying the possibilities for pedestrians to move around big cities on different continents.

When architect and chemist Taru Niskanen travels to work in the center of Helsinki and to Otaniemi in Espoo, he always travels by bicycle – all year round. Hobby equipment, grocery shopping and children have traveled on his box bike.

“Now my son is already 10 years old and can ride on his own. The bicycle is simply the fastest means of transport in Helsinki, ”says Niskanen.

In her work, Niskanen, who is familiar with the position of pedestrians, moved from the city center to Meilahti to ensure her son a better connection to nature and the opportunity to move around in his own yard.

“I felt sorry for the lively boy to be allowed to run freely only in the fenced playground.”

Pedestrians According to Niskanen, who studies the status and possibilities of movement in big cities, walking is a climate-friendly way to move around, and it also promotes health.

Danish Jan Gehlin the research methods of office walking and urban life were initially one of the starting points for his research. Sensory experiences and interactive methods of walking are now included.

“I think about fairness. Pedestrians are in a subordinate position in traffic because cars have a privilege. ”

According to Niskanen, this is emphasized in the rapidly developing cities of the southern hemisphere, where the majority of daily trips are carried on foot. The majority of pedestrians are women, children and the elderly. Only the elite can afford a car.

According to Niskanen, the subordinate position of the pedestrian can be seen in small things, for example, in how to step down the guardrail, “and there is often a puddle in it” instead of the sidewalk continuing at the same level across the road.

Changes have already been made in Helsinki, for example on the recently renovated Stockholm Street. There, the light traffic route on the Meilahti side continues in the same plane, and cars drive over it to Pihlajatie, for example.

“Helsinki has recently begun to pay attention to pedestrians, but there would be a need for a bolder occasion in the city center.”

Niskanen has focused on the development of the railway station environment, for example. He shows the position of a series of images of the development of pedestrian areas in the environment since the late 19th century. The space left for walking has been the difference or remnant. For example, crossing Kaivokatu in front of the railway station is narrow, long and awkward. The situation will become even more complicated and difficult for the pedestrian if the terminus of the Kruunusilla light rail line comes to Kaivokatu, as originally planned.

The confrontation between a pedestrian and a motorist is futile, according to Niskanen, because the motorist becomes a pedestrian when he has parked his car.

The promenades have been opposed for fear of suffering from the turnover of the shops if the car does not get close enough. According to Niskanen, this assumption has been proved wrong in studies conducted in other cities. A high-quality and attractive walking environment will increase the number of walkers, enliven the centers and at the same time improve trade.

Having lived in the city center for a long time, Taru Niskanen now enjoys the green environment of Meilahti and good outdoor opportunities.

Niskanen has taught at Aalto University courses that address global change and the interaction of cultures from an architectural and urban planning perspective.

The course takes students on field trips. In the Philippines, for example, Aalto students work with local students to explore the walking environment and city life. The return from Zanzibar in early March 2020 was just the beginning of the pandemic. Field trips abroad were interrupted. Last year the focus was on Lapland.

“We study Sámi culture and how it structures the built and unbuilt environment. It was eye-opening and shocking to see how little we know about the Sámi way of life and culture. In Africa and Asia, we have faced the consequences of colonialism, but we are not free of colonialism here either. ”

Niskanen used to work for half a year in Ghana, the city of Kumas, and has since followed the city’s explosive growth. He is considering including Kumas as one of the cases in his dissertation.

Architecture Niskanen, who graduated as a chemist, ended up studying by chance. “The little sister of one chemistry student was applying to study architecture and did preliminary assignments for entrance exams. I became interested and made them myself. I stayed that way. ”

Chemistry studies were completed without a master’s thesis when Niskanen started at TKK. He completed his degree in chemistry during his studies in architecture.

“Architect education offers a lot of opportunities and options in working life.”

80 per cent of Niskanen’s work has been in an architectural firm and 20 per cent in teaching at Aalto University.

Niskanen once finished school at the Mäkelänrinne Sports High School. His sport was figure skating.

“My classmates who have had a professional sports career have already retired, some without their own teeth. Architects are called young in their fifties, ”he says and laughs.

This is because the work of the architects is long term. Urban planning can take a decade or two before seeing the results of their work.